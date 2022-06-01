Healthcare CRM Market Industry Share, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027
The global healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market is projected to reach value of USD 26.35 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The global healthcare CRM market is anticipated to expand exponentially in the near future, owing to the increasing demand for improved and automated healthcare workflow. Moreover, rising demand for effective billing process in healthcare facilities is expected to propel the global healthcare CRM market during the forecast period.
Moreover, the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries is expected to augment the global healthcare CRM market during the forecast period. On the other hand, privacy issues related to patient medical records are expected to hinder the global healthcare CRM market during the forecast period.
The Global Healthcare CRM Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Healthcare CRM Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, SugarCRM Inc., Infor, Inc., Healthgrades Operating Company Inc., SAP SE, Cerner Corporation, Amdocs Ltd., and Salesforce.com, Inc.
Highlights from the Report
In January 2020, Evariant, Inc. was acquired by Healthgrades Operating Company Inc. After the deal, Healthgrades would be delivering the most integrated end-to-end communication framework in the healthcare field, representing the ongoing emphasis of both the companies on collaborating with providers to accomplish expansion of high-value offerings, maximize patient lifespan, and enhance network usage and scheduling.
The software segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period, due to benefits of healthcare CRM software such as enhanced customer engagement, communication and service efficiency, improved management of clinical records and information, and improved administrative activities and workflow.
The cloud-based segment is expected to retain its largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, due to easy implementation and better reliability, protection, and usability of cloud-based healthcare CRM. Besides, cloud-based healthcare CRM offers a cost-effective approach, which is anticipated to boost the segment further during the forecast period.
The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare CRM market on the basis of component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Services
Software
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Analytical CRM
Operational CRM
Collaborative CRM
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Patient Management
Report Module
Communication Module
Task Management
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Providers
Geographical Segmentation:
The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of Healthcare CRM, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.
Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies
Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market
Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Healthcare CRM market
