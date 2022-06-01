Location Analytics Market would Register a Healthy Growth & register a CAGR of 15.3% by 2028 : By Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Location Analytics Market Trends – Increasing demand for geographical predictive analytics

Location Analytics Market Size – USD 14.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for geographical predictive analytics” — Emergen Research

The global location analytics market size reached USD 14.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global location analytics market revenue growth is expected to be driven significantly by increasing application of spatial data and analytics across various industries. Increasing use of social networks for customer engagement is also expected to act as a catalyst for revenue growth of the global location analytics market going ahead. Rising demand for geographical predictive analytics is expected to further boost revenue growth of the global location analytics market revenue in the near future.

However, concerns regarding regulations and data privacy of location analytics solutions are expected to hamper growth of the global location analytics market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of location analytics solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The indoor segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing use of smartphones with technologically advanced location-based services.

The sales & marketing optimization segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing use of location analytics to optimize marketing and sales by executing different marketing and advertisement activities based on location data.

The report further divides the Location Analytics market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Location Analytics market.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Google LLC, Esri Global Inc., Precise.ly Inc., TomTom N.V., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Sparkgeo Consulting Inc., PlaceIQ, Inc., Geoblink SL, and Galigeo

Location Analytics Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global location analytics market on the basis of component, location, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor

Outdoor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Emergency Response Management

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Location Selection and Optimization

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Location Analytics market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Location Analytics market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Location Analytics industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Location Analytics market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

