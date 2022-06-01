Rheology Modifiers Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for rheology modifiers from the paints & coatings industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 7,139.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – Rise in the level of disposable income ” — Emergen Research

The global rheology modifiers market is projected to be valued at USD 9,292.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Rheology modifiers are witnessing high demand from the paints & coatings industry. Rheological modifiers is a major constituent of paints and coatings, as they are beneficial in controlling the specific characteristics of fluid products. Using rheology modifiers enables paints to spatter in all directions at the time of application and attain a longer shelf life. Besides, rheology modifiers are used in formulators to regulate the flow of paints and coatings and achieve enhanced viscosity.

Application of rheology modifiers in oil-based muds offers low shear rates with high viscosity that are beneficial during the drilling of horizontal and high-angle wells and are essential in avoiding sagging and settling of the weighting material.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Rheology Modifiers Market based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Rheology Modifiers Market.

Key market participants include The Dow Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Arkema SA, Croda International PLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Elementis PLC, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, and Clariant AG

Highlights from the Report

In April 2019, The Lubrizol Corporation made an announcement about introduction of Carbopol Style 2.0 polymer, an innovative multifunctional rheology modifier. The product offers rheology modification and reduces or eliminates the need for polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) or any other fixatives.

Increasing demand for organic rheology modifiers is attributable to their low VOC (volatile organic compound) content and improved sustainability. The rheology modifiers that are free from VOCs are widely used in paints and coatings, cosmetics, and adhesives.

The use of rheology modifiers in the food & beverage industry is rising substantially. Several food formulations, such as salad dressings, sauce toppings, soups, bakery products, gravies, and various other packaged products, use rheology modifiers as additives to obtain the desired thickness and taste.

The report studies the historical data of the Rheology Modifiers Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global rheology modifiers market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Organic

Inorganic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Inks

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key Points of Rheology Modifiers Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Rheology Modifiers market

