Facial Recognition Market Industry Analysis, CAGR Value, Business Strategy, Growth drivers, Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Facial Recognition Market Trend –Technological advancements in facial expression detection

Facial Recognition Market Size – USD 4.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.7%, Market Trend –Technological advancements in facial expression detection” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global facial recognition market size is expected to reach USD 13.87 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for physical security, increasing deployment and use of biometric devices, and rising deployment of 5G technology. Rising demand for electronic devices such as mobile phones, wearable devices, smart devices, and increase in technology adoption such as cloud-based technology and IoT is expected to continue to fuel growth of the global facial recognition market going ahead

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/640

Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2021, NEC Corporation, which is a market leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, announced commence trial for Face Express, which is a new boarding procedure for international departure flights using facial recognition technology at Narita International Airport (NRT), Narita International Airport Corporation (NAA), Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport, HND), and Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation (TIAT). Utilization of facial recognition consist of advanced biometric authentication technologies, Bio-Idiom.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in the facial recognition market in 2020, which is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising need of technology development such as cloud-based technology, Artificial Intelligence systems, and Internet of connectivity technology is boosting global facial recognition market growth.

3D facial recognition segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising demand for new and more innovative technologies to obtain more precise and accurate matches of biometrics to identify users are factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Facial Recognition market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Facial Recognition report include:

NEC Corporation, Cognitec Systems, Aware Inc., FaceFirst Inc., Safran SA, Panasonic Corporation, Gemalto NV, Key Lemon Ltd., Ayonix Corporation, and Face++.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/640

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/facial-recognition-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global facial recognition market on the basis of component, technology, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Security

ID Management

Criminal Investigation

Business Intelligence

Photo Indexing and Sorting

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

To know more about the Facial Recognition report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/facial-recognition-market

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/640

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ www.emergenresearch.com

meter data management system market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/meter-data-management-system-market

graph database market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/graph-database-market

simulation software market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/simulation-software-market

powered agriculture market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powered-agriculture-market

roboticare market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/roboticare-market

https://www.blogger.com/blog/posts/7530682499190626294

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-facial-recognition-market

Contact Us:

Facial Recognition Market Size Worth USD 13.87 Billion in 2028