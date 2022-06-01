Powder Coatings Market to Record an Impressive Growth Rate 5.61% by 2029 | Size, Growth and Latest Trends
The powder coatings market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Very talented minds have put a lot of time into doing market research analysis and structuring the credible Powder Coatings market report. The report provides analysis and estimation of general market drivers in the form of consumer demand, government policy, and demand which are connected with consumer buying patterns and thereby market growth and development. This market research report is one of the key factors used in keeping up competitiveness over competitors. Powder Coatings market research data analyses prime challenges faced by this industry presently and in the coming years.
The powder coatings market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on the powder coatings market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the number of consumer goods companies is escalating the growth of the powder coatings market.
The wide-ranging Powder Coatings market report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like the market recent trends. The market research report also conducts studies on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the globe. Additionally, the report helps the manufacturer in finding out the effectiveness of the existing channels of distribution, advertising programs or media, selling methods, and the best way of distributing the goods to the eventual consumers. Furthermore, the competitive analysis gives a clear idea about the strategies used by the major competitors in the Powder Coatings market that perks up their penetration in the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Powder Coatings Market
Powder coatings in the automotive application segment occupied the major share in 2018 and are anticipated to uphold their lead throughout the analysis period. Powder coatings provide an economical, long-lasting, and durable quality finish for metal parts and products.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the powder coatings market in the forecast period are the rise in the production of automobiles. Furthermore, the growing need for medical devices is further anticipated to propel the growth of the powder coatings market. Moreover, the promising applications in shipbuilding and pipeline industries are further estimated to cushion the growth of the powder coatings market. On the other hand, the struggle in obtaining thin films is further projected to impede the growth of the powder coatings market in the timeline period.
Competitive Landscape and Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis
The powder coatings market competitive landscape provides details about a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the powder coatings market.
Some of the major players operating in the powder coatings market are PPG Industries, Inc., Asian Paints, 3M, Primatek Coatings OÜ, Emil Frei Gmbh & Co. KG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. KG, SOMAR, Jotun, KCC Corporation, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., IGP Pulvertechnik AG, Duluxgroup Ltd., Protech Powder Coatings Inc., IFS Coatings, Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd., Anhui Meijia New Material Co., Ltd, Neokem, Berger Paints India, Cloverdale Paint Inc., among others.
In addition, the rise in the use of powder coatings in the automotive industry and advancing applications in shipbuilding and pipeline industries will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the powder coatings market in the coming years. However, the environmental tasks might further challenge the growth of the powder coatings market in the near future.
Global Powder Coatings Market Scope and Market Size
The powder coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, coating method, substrate, and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of resin type, the powder coatings market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset is further segmented into epoxy-polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is further segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), and polyolefin.
On the basis of the coating method, the powder coatings market is segmented into electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process, and flame spraying.
On the basis of substrate, the powder coatings market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic.
On the basis of end-user, the powder coatings market is segmented into appliances, automotive, general industrial, architecture, consumer goods, construction equipment, and furniture
This powder coatings market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the powder coatings market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Powder Coatings Market Country Level Analysis
The powder coatings market is analyzed, and market size and volume information are provided by country, resin type, formulating technology, and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the powder coatings market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the powder coatings market due to the rise in the utilization of powder coatings. Furthermore, the suitable government regulations with an objective to generate investments from FDI and public-private partnerships will further boost the growth of the powder coatings market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the powder coatings market due to the sturdy manufacturing base of companies.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
