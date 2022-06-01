Caprolactam Market Size is Projected to reach approximately USD 19.08 Billion by 2030: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing preference for bio-based caprolactam and surging usage of cyclohexane are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global Caprolactam Market size is expected to reach USD 19.08 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 3.43% over the forecast period. Key factors such as growing preference for bio-based caprolactam in engineering films and rising focus on research & development activities to increase the cost-effectiveness of products made of caprolactam are driving market revenue growth. Caprolactam (CPL) is a colorless organic solid compound used in the production of synthetic fibers and resins.

Caprolactam is commonly used to manufacture nylon 6 engineering plastics, nylon 6 fibers, and films. Nylon 6 fibers segment accounted for the majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. These are extensively used for manufacturing textile and industrial fiber. Nylon 6 fibers possess various advantages such as high resistance to mildew & moths and excessive elasticity. It is a major factor driving the revenue growth of this segment.

Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific market accounted for a 23.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. This region is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR than other regions over the forecast period. The rising usage of nylon 6 fibers for producing different types of textile materials and rapid industrialization are likely to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Europe accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Rapid development of construction and textile & fabric industries is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Some companies in the market report include AdvanSix Inc., BASF SE, Caproco, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Domo Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Highsun Group, Lanxess AG, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market Overview:

Consumers are placing higher importance on sustainability and, as a result, are choosing items based on factors like circularity and carbon footprint. Furthermore, consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted increased investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and transportation decarbonization. These developments have had a considerable impact on chemical end sectors, particularly in the automobile and construction industries. COVID-19 has exacerbated the situation by lowering the automobile and construction industries (as well as many others) and disrupting current supply lines.

The adoption of digital technologies by oil, gas, and chemical firms has been fueled primarily by cost savings and greater reliability. Many organizations in these areas saw excellent benefits from advanced market sensing, improved operational optimization, and expanded usage of "in silico" simulations. Companies' existing digital technologies provided an advantage with the abrupt entrance of COVID-19 and the accompanying shutdown of facilities and worksites, but they were often insufficient for the level of remote working and cybersecurity that was suddenly required.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Cyclohexane segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing utilization of cyclohexane for the production of caprolactam, owing to its easy availability, low cost, and high effectiveness is expected to propel the growth of this segment in the near future.

In February 2021, Itochu, a Japanese trading company joined hands with Italian nylon manufacturer Aquafil, to expand and promote circular nylon production. This collaboration would enable users of the former’s broad nylon value chain to expand of usage of Aquafil’s regenerated nylon called Econyl. The company specializes in turning recovered nylon waste back into caprolactam.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Canada and the United States are considered to be major growth contributors in this region. The increasing use of caprolactam in films & coatings and the presence of a number of key end-use industries are expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the caprolactam market based on raw material, application, end-use, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Benzene

Hydroxylamine Sulfate

Cyclohexane

Phenol

Ammonia

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Nylon 6 Filaments

Textile Yarn

Nylon 6 Fibers

Engineering Plastics

Printer Inks

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Textile Industry

Automobile Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

