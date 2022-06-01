Aesthetic Medicine Market Growth 2030: Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-invasive Treatment is a Significant Factor

The rising adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment is a significant factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aesthetic medicine market size is expected to reach USD 149.06 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing inclination toward enhancing facial and bodily aesthetic appearance along with advancements in surgical as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments is driving aesthetic medicine market revenue growth.

Aesthetic medicine is an emerging field t that focuses on altering cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions including scars, skin laxity, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins among others. Rising accessibility to advanced aesthetic enhancing procedures that are effective and minimally invasive are contributing to the overall market revenue growth. Moreover, increase in demand for non-invasive cosmetic surgeries, growing incidences of accidents and trauma cases, increasing prevalence of congenital face and tooth abnormalities, and technological innovations is fueling the market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1380 ﻿

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In December 2021, Allergen Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie, acquired a medical technology company, Soliton, Inc., a medical technology manufacturer in Houston, Texas. This acquisition will strengthen the market’s portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments.

Implant segment is expected to register a fast growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments, increasing disposable income and spending capabilities, and rising geriatric population across the globe. Aesthetic implants are the devices intended to enhance the physical appearance and improve their image. Implantation is usually performed for cosmetic purposes as well as to rectify the deformed shape of the organ.

Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Availability of sophisticated professional devices, strict legislative guidelines for usage, and availability of skilled professionals are some factors responsible for growth of this segment.

Non-surgical segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures are non-invasive and aim at improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient. The skin is not cut during the procedure. However, these procedures not only focus on the surface; they use devices that activate the skin’s deep layers to stimulate changes.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers. North America is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to higher purchasing power of the consumers, an increased emphasis on innovation, and growing number of aesthetic companies operating out of the US. Moreover, an increase in the geriatric population and a high number of consumers looking for ways to delay or reverse signs of aging are other factors driving the market growth in North America.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lumenis Be Ltd., Solta Medical, Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aesthetic-medicine-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Aesthetic Medicine Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Energy-based Devices

Aesthetic Laser Devices

Body Contouring and Skin Tightening Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Implants

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Others

Anti-Wrinkle Products

Botulinum Toxin/BOTOX

Dermal Fillers

Chemical Peel

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Surgical

Non-Surgical

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1380

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client's requirements. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best-customized report.

Explore Latest Trending Research Reports By Reports and Data's:

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intra-aortic-balloon-pump-iabp-market

Epinephrine Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epinephrine-market

Microplate Readers Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microplate-readers-market

Pet Insurance Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pet-insurance-market

Artificial Tears Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-tears-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.