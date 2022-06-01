35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio Begins Final Week of Kickstarter Campaign

Title card for 35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio

The popular project to create a feature documentary about college radio is one of the top-funded documentaries currently on the Kickstarter platform.

It still amazes me that this film hasn’t already been made, so I feel pretty lucky that I get a chance to tell this story. College radio was quite literally a life-changing experience for me.” — Michael Millard

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capturing the spirit, heart and history of college radio is the mission of the filmmakers and artists behind 35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio - an electrifying journey through an aspect of American culture that is often overlooked but has made an undeniably loud impact on society. The popular project has become one of the top-funded documentaries currently on Kickstarter , and with one week left in the crowdfunding campaign, the production team is asking fans of college radio and indie/alternative rock to help push the project over the $50,000 goal.The production team includes director and former station manager at Texas Tech’s KTXT, Michael Millard, alongside producers Maggie Contreras (Gilbert, Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip) and John Bernstein (former Walt Disney Studios producer and WIDB-FM DJ/Production Director). Along with launch of the Kickstarter campaign, the team released a teaser trailer, now available on Kickstarter and on Youtube About the Documentary35000 Watts is the untold story of college radio brought to life by the students behind the mic and the bands they made famous. It’s the story of the youth and music culture that originated, and later flourished, on the airwaves of American colleges and universities, establishing a new generational voice and a new path to success for countless alumni and artists, like R.E.M., U2, the B-52s, David Letterman, Billy Crystal, and Bob Odenkirk.The film will highlight an era where college radio’s influence was at its peak—featuring interviews with iconic big-name acts and smaller regional bands who may have only lived their rock-and-roll dream for a short while, as well as discussions with former college radio alumni about their role in college radio and why college radio is still relevant in today’s media-saturated landscape.The feature documentary is a celebration of the independent spirit that created so many culture-defining stations and kept them on the air for generations. 35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio delves into the ongoing impact and legacy of those who were at the epicenter of this radio revolution.

