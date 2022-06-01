Curtain Wall Market Size Worth USD 151.4 Billion by 2030 at 9% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Curtain Wall Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Construction Type (New Construction and Refurbishment), System (Unitized, Stick-built and Semi-Unitized), End-Use (Residential and Commercial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curtain Wall Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Curtain Wall Market Information by Construction Type, System, End-Use, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach USD 151.4 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Curtain walls are thin metal-framed walls that generally contain in-fills of metal panels, glass or thin stones. Aluminum is the most popular type of metal that is used for developing curtain wall frames.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8404

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 151.4 Billion CAGR 9% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Construction Type, System, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rapid urbanization Rising need for energy-efficient façade systems

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the curtain wall market are:

GUARDIAN GLASS LLC (US)

AVIC SANXIN CO. LTD (China)

Alumil (Greece)

Aluplex (India)

heroal (Germany)

EFCO CORPORATION (US)

HansenGroup (Denmark)

GUTMANN AG (UAE)

Key vendors in the curtain walls market are mostly focused on developing personalized solutions as well as standard products to meet the demands of the worldwide customer base. Investments in novel materials, large-scale R&D projects, and partnerships are a few focus areas of the affluent manufacturers. Companies are also focusing on aggressive promotion, marketing, and trade expo participation to bolster their positions in the worldwide industry.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The surging urbanization rate combined with the heavy investments in infrastructure renovation as well as development are fostering the demand for curtain walls. Ongoing innovations in building construction materials along with technologies could also augment the use of curtain walls in commercial and residential buildings. Although curtain walls do not offer structural stability, they protect from external elements like accidental fire, UV light, and weather changes.

Modern architecture focuses completely on using advanced tools as well as designs that offer sustainable and improved aesthetics. Curtain wall provide unique and sophisticated appearance to buildings. Moreover, real estate developers are progressively using curtain walls, integrating these into commercial building projects to meet the demand of the hospitality and corporate sectors.

Heightened demand for sustainable buildings combined with the surging number of government initiatives aimed at developing smart cities can be some of the major opportunities for curtain wall developers. The manufacturers are majorly engaged in rigorous research and development activities for producing high-performance solutions to cater to the changing preferences of the end-users.

Market Restraints:

The high installation costs of curtain walls can be a major challenge for the worldwide market in the long run. The volatile prices of the chief raw materials like aluminum, iron, and steel can also have a negative impact on the global market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (107 Pages) on Curtain Wall: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/curtain-walls-market-8404

COVID 19 Analysis

The curtain wall market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Given the pandemic scenario, numerous countries had to go under a lockdown, to control the rising cases. Owing to this, the demand and supply chain have been disrupted, which has affected the worldwide market. The infrastructural projects, manufacturing units, industries, and various operations had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic situation.

The volatile costs of raw materials that are used for developing curtain walls along with the COVID-19 pandemic have restricted the growth rate of the market. On the bright side, the situation is getting back to normal, which means that the market in the future will see better growth.

Market Segmentation

By End-Use

Depending on end-use, the curtain walls industry caters to commercial as well as residential. The commercial segment can be further divided into hospitality, office spaces, shopping malls, educational institutes, healthcare, and more. The commercial segment is currently heading the worldwide market for curtain walls, in terms of volume and value. The huge preference for smooth exterior facades in buildings, aesthetic architectural design, environmental control, thermal efficiency, and day-lighting are a few key reasons for the robust growth of the curtain wall market within the commercial buildings segment.

By Construction Type

With respect to construction type, the curtain walls market has been segregated into refurbishment along with new construction. It is anticipated that the new construction segment should occupy a higher share in the market compared to its counterpart, in the following years.

By System

System-wise, the curtain wall market has been considered for semi-unitized, stick-built, and unitized. In the global market, the unitized segment forms the biggest share as this system offers numerous benefits including quality control, water, and air filtration, and so on. The unitized curtain wall segment will also capture a higher growth over the conjectured period. The segmental expansion can be attributed to the substantial demand for unitized curtain walls in the worldwide commercial industry. These types of curtain wall systems are developed to be used as external glazed systems in buildings.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8404

Regional Insights

As the biggest market for curtain walls, Asia Pacific stands to benefit from the rapid expansion of the building and construction sector with robust investments in smart city projects. Additionally, with the hospitality industry progressively spending on the renovation of resorts and hotels, in countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, there has been strong growth in tourism. Governments in most of the developing countries of the region like India are focusing on the development and refurbishment of the existing infrastructure to facilitate urbanization as well as industrialization.

North America along with Europe holds a huge share in the worldwide market and will continue to maintain strong momentum all through the given period. The heavy investments in extensive research and development activities for producing higher quality products along with materials in the UK and the US will be huge growth boosters in the coming years. Robust demand among major end-users for eco-friendly curtain walls that cut down the pollution levels and elevate moisture resistance in significant precipitation locations will intensify the market growth as well.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8404

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry , by Market Research Future:

3D Concrete Printing Market Information Report, by Concrete Type (Ready Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, Shotcrete and High Density Concrete), by Application (Residential, Industrial, Agricultural and others), by End-Use (Walls, Roofs, Floor, Staircase and Others) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Information Report by Concrete Shape (Flat wall system, Screen grid system, Waffle grid system, and Post & Lintel system), by Material (Polystyrene foam, Polyurethane foam, Cement-bonded wood fiber, Cement-bonded polystyrene beads and Others), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Conveyor System Market , by type (Belt Conveyors, Roller, Pallet, Overhead and others), by Application (Automotive, Retail, Food & Beverages, Airport and others) - Forecast 2022-2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com