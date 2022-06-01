Network Sandboxing Market to Reach US$ 34.9 Bn by 2032 at 15.7% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Sandbox is a security tool used for separating running programs in a computer, with an aim to reduce the possibilities of software vulnerabilities or system failures, if errors or security issues arise in any running program. It prevents the spread of those issues in other areas of the computer. Whereas, network security sandbox is a virtual environment where a mistrustful or doubtful program is executed and the conduct of the program is monitored, recognized, and then examined in an automated manner

According to the network sandboxing market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the adoption of network sandboxing market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022-2032, pushing the market size to US$ 34.9 Bn by 2032.



Growing adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend and IoT across the IT sector is propelling demand. BYOD is where employees can use their personal devices to connect or to access work-related files using the organizational network and potentially confidential or sensitive data.

Many enterprises are trying to adopt BYOD policy for the betterment of their employees and the corresponding work assigned to the employees. BYOD provides a number of benefits to the users such as cost reduction, and a flexible working environment. Data security is one of the most important and biggest concerns when it comes to adoption of BYOD policy in the business processes. As result of this, the BYOD policy implemented in the enterprises is driving the demand for network sandboxing solutions.

As per cybersecurity vendor McAfee, cloud-based data is more vulnerable than data on on-site servers. Therefore, cloud computing platform is one of the targeted cyber environments. According to Triskele Labs, cloud cyber-attacks are accounted for 20% of all cyber-attacks. In recent years, the popularity of cloud computing has evolved substantially. Off-site service platforms offer computing, storage, or hosting services with the help of cloud infrastructure. Such cloud infrastructure is highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

For instance, in 2020 an adult live streaming website CAM4 fell victim to a cloud cyber-attack and exposed of around 10.8 Bn sensitive entries (upto 7 TB of data). Therefore, growing number of cloud cyber-attacks ultimately are fueling the demand for the network sandboxing solutions.

“Increasing number of cyber-attacks such as DoS and DDoS Attacks, SQL injection, malware attacks, phishing attacks, ransomwares and other threat vectors across various industries is expected to drive sales of network sandboxing solutions.” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

· By component, the solution segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for network sandboxing during the forecast period. However, services segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 16.7% through 2032.

· Among the enterprise size, SMEs segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

· By vertical, the BFSI segment is anticipated to grow at a leading CAGR of 19.1% between 2022 & 2032.

· North America is dominating the network sandboxing market followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is estimated as the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

· The U.S. network sandboxing market is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 11.5% through 2032.

· In East Asia region, the China network sandboxing market is expected to grow by 5.6X during the forecast period. Moreover, Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.9% during forecasted period.

Network Sandboxing Outlook by Category

By Component:

Solution Standalone Network Sandbox Hardware Cloud-based Integrated Network Sandbox Hardware Cloud-based

Service Professional Services Consulting Training and education Support & Maintenance Managed Services







By Enterprise Size:

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and defense

Retail

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Education

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Solution

4.2. Global Average Pricing Benchmark Analysis

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Network Sandboxing Market

5.2. Pre COVID-19 Analysis (2017-2019)

5.3. Expected Recovery/Growth Scenario (Short Term/Mid Term/Long Term)

5.4. Key Action Points for Solution Providers

6. Market Structure Analysis

6.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

6.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

6.3. Market Presence Analysis

6.3.1. Regional footprint by Players

6.3.2. Product footprint by Players

7. Global Network Sandboxing Market Demand (in Value in US$ Bn ) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Size (US$ Bn ) Analysis, 2017-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Bn ) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continue…

