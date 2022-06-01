Global Wafer Processing Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

TBRC covers the wafer processing equipment market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wafer processing equipment market size is expected to grow to $183.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to boost the global wafer processing equipment market growth.

The wafer processing equipment market consists of sales of wafer processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing wafer processing equipment used for processing wafer, which is a thin slice of semiconductor, such as crystalline silicon (c-Si), used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and, in photovoltaics, to manufacture solar cells. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Wafer Processing Equipment Market Trends

Growing demand for miniaturized wafers with the improved performance of devices is one of the leading wafer processing equipment market trends. Semiconductor substrates such as wafers are thinned down to final thicknesses of tens of µm. Most of the semiconductor wafers such as those used in memory, CIS, and power applications are thinned down to 100 µm-200 µm. Further thickness reduction with the necessity to maximize memory capacity of single packages, improved data transfer rates, power consumption mostly fuelled by mobile applications is required in the case of memory devices. Standard memory devices such as 2D NAND/DRAM use silicon wafers that are thicker than 200 µm. By 2025, 3D stacked DRAM thickness is expected to keep reducing from 50 µm - 30 µm thick silicon substrates. Currently, BSI CIS wafers are the thinnest wafers across all applications with a thickness below 10 µm. Thus, ultra-smooth surfaces and thinner wafers for incorporation into the devices are continuously gaining popularity in recent years.

Global Wafer Processing Equipment Market Segments

The global wafer processing equipment market is segmented:

By Equipment Type: Oxidation Systems, Diffusion Systems, Epitaxial Reactors, Photolithography Equipment, Others

By Application: MEMS, RFID, CMOS Image Sensor, Others

By End-Use: Medical, Military, Solar, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global wafer processing equipment market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wafer processing equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global wafer processing equipment market, market share, market segments and geographies, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wafer processing equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc, SPTS Technologies Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, Disco Corporation, Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd. (Accretech), Motorola Solutions Inc, KLA-Tencor Corporation, and Hitachi Kokusai Electronic Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

