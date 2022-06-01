Balancing the Chakras of Body and Mind: October’s Culture Releases Spellbinding New Single “Restless”
Hip Hop finds a new voice and renewed energy in the soul-stirring, nostalgic, and magnetizing new blend by October’s CultureGREENSBORO, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breathing a tranquil, soulful, and soothing vibe into Hip Hop, October’s Culture is hoping to bring a never-heard-before energy and character to the popular genre. With a mindset that is centered upon unlocking the mind’s many chakras, relaxing and unwinding, and exploring your own inner peace of mind, October’s Culture is here to stay.
The talented powerhouse brings a colorful, vivid, and unique display of instrumentation and lyricism with the release of his exciting new single, “Restless”, embodying the range of emotions that keeps one restless and wanting for more.
With breathtakingly beautiful rhythms, original production, and meaningful song writing, October’s Culture’s new release, “Restless” is arguably the artist’s best work yet. Set against the theme of actualizing one’s flow, energy, and redirecting focus towards what matters, October’s Culture’s newest drop is also rooted within channeling support and love from God.
“I have faith in me and all my supporters, that we all have the energy to change for the better… should increase our speed and keep our focus, and thank God for the chance, and [we] will do it,” says October’s Culture regarding his musical inspiration and motives.
Having been released recently in 2022, “Restless” is set to become a launchpad for the up-and-coming artist, heralding the start of October’s Culture’s sensory and captivating musical movement.
This cover has been designed by @ColorAreEverything on Instagram, for a new mixtape called ENERGY which is being produced by KE on the Track. Coming out 2022.
Check out October’s Culture’s new release, “Restless” on the artist’s official music website, Spotify, and other streaming platforms. Follow the artist on Instagram for updates on new music, and for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out to the artist through email.
ABOUT
Ezra Cheatom, known popularly by his artistic identity, October’s Culture, is a driven and talented producer, philanthropist, poet, rapper, musician, and artist, who hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Led by a strong belief in using his talents and skills in music for the greater good, October’s Culture hopes to make hits and uplift the spirits of all the people that he harbors great love and adoration for.
Through meaningful and invaluable narratives, October’s Culture hopes to build onto his vision of unlocking the mind’s chakras, while simultaneously exuding a characteristic, nostalgic vibe. With his newest drop, “Restless”, the artist aims to cultivate a formidable imprint in the world of music and get audiences ready for all that he has in store.
LINKS
Facebook: https://Facebook.com/octobersculture
Instagram: http://instagram.com/octobersculture
Twitter: https://twitter.com/octobersculture
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCiOkprxDFtMjhHuvibIde1Q
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7oU3UVucsg3qfwJa2srne4
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/octobersculture
Ezra Cheatom
October’s Culture
+1 334-336-6256
clients@artistpr.com