Global Soft Drink And Ice Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the soft drink and ice market size is expected to grow from $241.03 billion in 2021 to $260.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global soft drinks and ice market size is expected to grow to $345.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products due to the rising population, during the forecast period.

The soft drinks and ice market consists of sales of soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water. The companies in the soft drink and ice industry process raw materials into soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The soft drinks and ice market is segmented into soft drinks and ice.

Global Soft Drink And Ice Market Trends

To establish brand image and differentiation, bottled water manufacturers are introducing novel packaging. Novelty packaging may include re-sealable and recyclable packaging material, transparent sophisticated bottles, Inks, and coatings applied on cans to enhance shelf appeal.

Global Soft Drink And Ice Market Segments

The global soft drink and ice market is segmented:

By Type: Soft Drinks, Ice

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

By Category: Mass, Premium

Subsegments Covered: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee, Juices and Juice Concentrates, Functional Drinks

By Geography: The global soft drink and ice market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides soft drink and ice market overviews, global soft drink and ice market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global soft drink and ice market, soft drink and ice market share, global soft drink and ice market segments and geographies, global soft drink and ice market players, global soft drink and ice market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global soft drink and ice market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola European Partners plc, Fomento Economico Mexicano, Red Bull GmbH, Nestle S.A., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Danone S.A., and Suntory Holdings Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

