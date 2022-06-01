Global Air-Conditioning Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the air-conditioning equipment market size is expected to grow from $197.78 billion in 2021 to $219.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The global air-conditioning market size is expected to grow to $299.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Increasing urbanization and industrialization are projected to boost the air conditioning equipment industry growth during the forecast period.

The air-conditioning equipment market consists of sales of air-conditioning equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce air-conditioning equipment which is used to create and maintain fixed temperature, relative humidity, and air purity conditions in indoor spaces. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Air-Conditioning Equipment Market Segments

The global air-conditioning equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Unitary Air Conditioners, Room Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners, Chillers, Absorption Liquid Chillers

By Component: Refrigerant, Compressor, Condenser Coil, Expansion Valve, Evaporator Coil

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global air-conditioning equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides air-conditioning equipment market overviews, air conditioning equipment market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the air-conditioning equipment global market, air-conditioning equipment global market share, air-conditioning equipment market segments and geographies, air-conditioning equipment global market players, air-conditioning equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The air-conditioning equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Daikin Industries Ltd, Lennox International Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sharp Corporation, and Ingersoll-Rand.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

