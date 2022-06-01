Fertilizing Machinery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fertilizing machinery market size is expected to grow to $23.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. According to the fertilizing machinery market analysis, high demand for food crops across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Want to learn more on the fertilizing machinery market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3503&type=smp

The fertilizing machinery market consists of sales of fertilizing machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing fertilizing machineries such as wheel hoe, cono weeder, fertilizer dibbler, and others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Fertilizing Machinery Market Trends

The launch of fertilizer drone machines is gaining popularity as one of the key fertilizing machinery market trends. Fertilizer drone machines can be used for the fertilization of crops such as rice, wheat, vegetables, seeding, flowers, and others. It can also reduce the use of pesticides by 20% compared to manual operations, greatly reduce operating time, reduce the cost of growers, and increase spraying accuracy. For instance, in 2019, Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) launched Agras T16, which is a spray drone to apply fertilizers and pesticides to field crops and orchards. The Agras T16 has an advanced overall structure with modular design and supports the loftiest payload and widest spray width ever in a DJI agricultural drone. With significant hardware, an AI engine, and 3D-operation planning, the T16 has a significantly improved operational efficiency. The fertilizing machinery sector is particularly embracing drones to improve efficiency and help increase crop production.

Global Fertilizing Machinery Market Segments

The global fertilizing machinery market is segmented:

By Product Type: Fertilizer Dryers, Fertilizer Screening Machines, Fertilizer Crushers, Fertilizer Granulators, Fertilizer Mixers

By Disc Type: Single Disc Fertilizer Spreaders, Double Disc Fertilizer Spreaders

By Application: Agriculture, Forestry, Greenbelt, Others

By Product Type: Thickness Planer, Grinding Machines, Chain or Chisel Mortise, Routers, Wood Lathes, Others

By Operating Principal: Electrical, Mechanical

By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

By End-User: Furniture Industry, Construction Industry, Others

By Geography: The global fertilizing machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global fertilizing machinery market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertilizing-machinery-global-market-report

Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fertilizing machinery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fertilizing machinery market, fertilizing machinery global market share, fertilizing machinery global market segments and geographies, fertilizing machinery global market players, fertilizing machinery market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fertilizing machinery market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Deere & Company, Kuhn Group, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Lanco Equipment, CNH Industrial, Mahindra Tractors, Simonsen Industries, Crump Spreaders Australia, and Gason.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), By Application (Automotive, Precision Engineering, Transport) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machinery-global-market-report

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Farm Machinery And Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment), By Operation (Autonomous, Semi-autonomous, Manual), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), By Application (Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing and Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting and Threshing, Post-Harvest and Agro Processing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Construction Machinery, Agricultural Implement, Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery), By Operation (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Manual), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-construction-and-mining-machinery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/