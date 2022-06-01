Strategies For Global Truck Transport Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Truck Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Truck Transport Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Truck Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the truck transport market size is expected to grow from $1,663.34 billion in 2021 to $1,833.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. As per TBRC’s global truck transport market analysis the market is expected to then grow to $2,594.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The truck transport market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Want to learn more on the truck transport market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3008&type=smp

The truck transport market consists of sales of truck transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of cargo using motor vehicles, such as trucks and tractor-trailers. This market does not include household and office goods transportation services.

Global Truck Transport Market Trends

Fleet regionalization is being widely adopted by truck transportation companies to reduce operational costs and increase transportation efficiencies. As a result, companies involved in the truck transportation business are gradually shifting their services from international and national levels to the regional level. Regionalization of fleets enables truck transportation companies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs, improving driver and truck turnaround time. Major advantages of fleet regionalization include increased ports of entry, intermodal system capabilities, and shorter travel distances.

Global Truck Transport Market Segments

The global truck transport market is segmented:

By Type: General Freight Trucking, Specialized Freight Trucking

By Application: Oil and Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

Subsegments Covered: Local General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance General Freight Trucking, Automobiles and Heavy Equipment, Bulk Liquids, Dry Bulk Materials, Forest Products, Refrigerated Goods

By Geography: The global truck transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global truck transport market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-transport-global-market-report

Truck Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides truck transport global market overviews, global truck transport market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global truck transport market, truck transport global market share, truck transport global market segments and geographies, truck transport global market players, truck transport global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The truck transport global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Truck Transport Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Xiamen C&D, Cargill Incorporated, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Toyota Motor Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, XPO Logistics Inc., J. B. Hunt Transport Services, A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S, and YRC Worldwide Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-trucks-global-market-report

Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-freight-trucking-global-market-report

General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/