Global Water Transport Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Water Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the water transport market size is expected to grow from $507.75 billion in 2021 to $537.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The water transport market is then expected to grow to $650.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The water transport market consists of sales of water transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide water transportation of passengers and cargo using watercraft, such as ships, barges, and boats.

Global Water Transport Market Trends
Water transportation service companies are increasingly using sensor technologies to enable monitoring of remote locations of ships. A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any one of several other environmental phenomena present in the ship. Sensors in remote locations of ships collect data autonomously and relay the data to the control room in real-time. The data captured by the sensor allows shipowners to improve the overall maintenance cycle of visits, including condition monitoring and condition-based monitoring.

Global Water Transport Market Segments
By Type: Deep Sea, Coastal, and Great Lakes; Inland Water Transport
By Application: Onshore, Offshore
Subsegments Covered: Deep Sea Transport, Coastal and Great Lakes Transport, Inland Water Freight Transport, Inland Water Passenger Transport
By Geography: The global water transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S, China Ocean Shipping Company Limited, Cargill Incorporated; CMA CGM S.A., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nippon Yusen, Evergreen Marine Corp, K-Line, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd, and Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

