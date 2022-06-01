Global Gluten Free Food Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Gluten Free Food Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gluten free food market is expected to grow to $7.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Increasing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases is expected to contribute to the gluten free food market growth.

The gluten free food market consists of sales of gluten free food items and related services. Gluten is a group of proteins found in various grains including barley, wheat, and rye. The gluten free food items are consumed mostly by people with celiac disease or are allergic to gluten. Gluten free food comprises fruit & vegetable, meat, fish, potatoes, rice, lentils, and others. The benefits associated with the consumption of gluten free food includes weight loss, increased energy, and improved health.

Global Gluten Free Food Market Trends

The need for gluten free products is driving innovation across food industry, especially in bakery sector. For instance, Veripan, a specialist in food products, announced the launch of “breakthrough” all-purpose flour mix for gluten-free bakery. This is a completely natural solution discovered to create gluten free bakery products while avoiding crumbly textures, dryness, and off-flavors. This scenario is to provide ample of growth opportunities for manufacturers for expansion in the global market.

Global Gluten Free Food Market Segments

The global gluten free food market is segmented:

By Product Type: Bakery Products, Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives, Meats/ Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads, Desserts and Ice Creams, Prepared Foods, Pasta and Rice, Others

By Distribution Channel: Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels

Meal Type: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

By Geography: The global gluten free food market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gluten free food global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global gluten free food market, gluten free food market share, gluten free food market segments and geographies, gluten free food global market players, gluten free food market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The gluten free food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills, Inc, Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Mondelez International Inc., Wessanen, Valeo Foods Group Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

