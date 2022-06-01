Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the building and road construction equipment market size is expected to grow to $296.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. Infrastructure development in emerging and developed countries propelled the building and road construction equipment market growth.

The building and road construction equipment market consist of sales of building and road construction equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing building and road construction machinery and equipment such as road roller machine, asphalt mixing plant, forklift truck, crawler excavator, truck crane, and others.

Global Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Trends

The manufacturing companies are concentrating on upgrading their technologies. According to the building and road construction equipment market analysis, the technology advancements aim to increase safety, productivity, connectivity of equipment, and decrease maintenance issues and costs. For instance, in March 2020, Komatsu, a Japan-based construction equipment manufacturer introduced hydraulic excavators*1 equipped with the KomVision Human Detection and Collision Mitigation System of the company. The excavators are designed by advancing the 'KomVision' bird-view camera system equipped with conventional models in the Japanese market. The system identifies humans across the excavator and avoids the excavator from moving when the system detects people whenever the excavator starts to travel or swing. In October 2020, Volvo Construction Equipment, a USA-based manufacturer of construction equipment launched Volvo Active Control, an automated grading machine control system available on excavators EC250E, EC220E, and EC300E across North America. This system allows the operators to conveniently get the right depth and angle, reducing grading times by up to 45%.

Global Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Segments

The global building and road construction equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Motor Graders, Road Roller, Wheel Loaders, Concrete Mixer, Bulldozers, Others

By Equipment Category: Earthmoving Equipment, Material-Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others

By Application: Building Construction, Road Construction

By Geography: The global building and road construction equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides building and road construction equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global building and road construction equipment market, building and road construction equipment global market share, building and road construction equipment global market segments and geographies, building and road construction equipment global market players, building and road construction equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The building and road construction equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc, Komatsu Ltd, Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd, Terex Corporation, The Atlas Copco Group, Deere & Company, and Sany Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

