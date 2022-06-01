Global Dairy Alternatives Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dairy alternatives market is expected to grow to $28.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. According to the global dairy alternatives market analysis, increasing cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies are projected to contribute to the market growth.

The dairy alternatives market consists of sales of dairy alternative products and related services. Dairy alternatives are food & beverages that are used as a substitute for dairy products. These products are extracted from plants including cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almond), and other grains (teff, quinoa). The dairy milk alternatives include soy milk, rice milk, oat milk, coconut milk, and flaxseed milk, cheese substitutes comprise soft cheese and hard cheese, butter alternatives such as nut butter, coconut butter, vegetable oil blends, and cultured vegan butter.

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Trends

The new product innovation is the trend in the dairy alternatives market. In December 2019, Nestle’s popular brand Nesquik, a health-drink brand, announced the launch of GoodNes, its first plant-based health drink made from a blend of pea protein and oat milk. According to Nestle, its new dairy alternative health drinks matches the nutritional value of traditional milk with 2g of dietary fibers and 6 g of protein per serving. The product is made from using cane sugar and leaf extract for the naturally sweet taste and contains 40% less sugar than chocolate almond milk.

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Segments

The global dairy alternatives market is segmented:

By Product Type: Non-Dairy Milk, Butter, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Cream, Others

By Source: Almond, Soy, Oats, Hemp, Coconut, Rice, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others

By Geography: The global dairy alternatives market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dairy alternatives global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dairy alternatives market, dairy alternatives global market share, dairy alternatives global market segments and geographies, dairy alternatives market players, dairy alternatives market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dairy alternatives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tate & Lyle, CP Kelco Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Whitewaves Food Company, Organic Valley, The Hain Celestial Group, Blue Diamond Growers, Sunopta, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

