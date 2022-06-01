Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous construction equipment market size is expected to grow to $18.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. Shortage in labor or skilled workforce is driving the autonomous construction equipment market growth.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3794&type=smp

The autonomous construction equipment market consists of sales of autonomous construction equipment which works on wireless communication technologies, by interfering with radio signals from other equipment, receiving commands, and reporting status. The equipment includes hardware retrofit and sensors added to get machine and process feedback, as well as knowledge of the position and the surroundings. It assures benefits like improved safety, increased productivity, and reduced unscheduled maintenance. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing autonomous construction equipment by the sales of these products.

Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Trends

Making existing equipment autonomous is a growing trend in the autonomous construction equipment market. Companies are interested in automation but the implementation cost for deployment of technology is high. Therefore, construction companies are planning to rent autonomous machines to stay competitive by using new technology without the potential barriers of high investments. This is mainly avoiding costs associated with purchasing construction equipment. For instance, the cost of owning a commercial truck may add up to roughly $8,500 annually according to the statistics. To reduce the overall expenses, they are working on solutions to make their existing equipment autonomous. Built Robotics, is providing a manufacturer-agnostic solution to clients that wants to automate their machine by which customer could make their machinery autonomous without sacrificing manual operating capabilities. With more machines to be likely to become autonomous in the future, promising developments are on the horizon.

Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Segments

The global autonomous construction equipment market is segmented:

By Autonomy: Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

By Product Type: Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete and Road Construction Equipment

By Application: Road Construction, Building Construction, Others

By Geography: The global autonomous construction equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-construction-equipment-global-market-report

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous construction equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous construction equipment market, autonomous construction equipment global market share, autonomous construction equipment global market segments and geographies, autonomous construction equipment global market players, autonomous construction equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd, Volvo Construction Equipment, Built Robotics, Inc, Cyngn, Royal Truck & Equipment, Case Construction Equipment, and Deere and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

