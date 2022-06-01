Global Flour, Rice And Malt Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the flour, rice and malt market size is expected to grow from $125.39 billion in 2021 to $136.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global flour, rice and malt market size is expected to grow to $187.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Higher profit margins will enable flour, rice, and malt manufacturing companies to increase their productivity and drive the market going forward.

The flour, rice & malt market consists of sales of rice flour, barley flour, buckwheat flour, durum flour, fruit flour, graham flour, oat flour, potato flour, and rye flour by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mill flour or meal from grains or vegetables, preparing flour mixes or doughs from flour, mill, clean and polish rice and produce malt from barley, rice, and other grains. The companies in the flour, rice & malt industry process raw materials into flour, rice & malt products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Flour, Rice And Malt Market Trends

Flour milling machines are increasingly being embedded with IoT technology to monitor production and for predictive maintenance. Flour milling machines are installed with sensors that transmit real-time production data to a computer system over the internet. Data is continuously monitored for production efficiency and to understand the state of machine components.

Global Flour, Rice And Malt Market Segments

The global flour, rice and malt market is segmented:

By Type: Flour, Rice, Malt

By Application: Household, Commercial Use

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

Subsegments Covered: Wheat, Maize (Corn), Rice-Flour, Other Flour

By Geography: The global flour, rice and malt market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Wilmar International Ltd, Louis Dreyfus, CJ Corp, Soufflet SA, GrainCorp Malt, Gruma S.A.B. de C.V, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, and Olam International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

