Strategies For Global Combines Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Combines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the combines market size is expected to grow from $24.03 billion in 2021 to $26.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The global harvester-threshers market size is then expected to grow to $36.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The shift from manual activities in the farm to the mechanization of farms contributed to the combines market growth.

The combines (i.e., harvester-threshers) market consists of sales of combines by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing combine harvesters which are versatile machines designed to efficiently harvest a variety of grain crops. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Combines Market Trends

Technological advancements in farm machinery such as the involvement of telematics in agricultural equipment are likely to be an emerging trend in the combines market. Telematics is a data transfer system that retrieves and records work data, tracks, and yields data from connected combine harvesters, forage harvesters, and tractors. The collected data are further accessed and evaluated online in real-time or retrospectively through the TELEMATICS website using a desktop, laptop, smartphone, or can be exported to any common farm management software program.

Global Combines Market Segments

The global combines market is segmented:

By Product Type: Self-Propelled, Tractor-Pulled, PTO-Powered

By Type of Movement: Crawler Type, Wheel Type

By Power: Below 150 HP, 150-300 HP, 300-450 HP, 450-550 HP, Above 550 HP

By Geography: The global combines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Claas KGaA GmbH, Yanmar America, Tractors and Farm Equipment, CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland), ISEKI, Versatile, and SAME DEUTZ-FAHR (SDF).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

