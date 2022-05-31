Second Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have announced a second arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:09 pm, the suspects assaulted the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a gun and shot at the victim with no rounds taking effect. The suspects then fled scene.

Previously, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, an adult female, of Waldorf, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24-year-old Dajuan McLaughlin, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.