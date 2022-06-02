Dangbei Mars Pro Review：A Stunning 4K Home Projector
Dangbei Mars Pro comes with a distinct number of features. This article will introduce the main feature of Mars Pro to you.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei released its first flagship 4k laser projector this year which is packed with features. Dangbei Mars Pro brings laser technology and higher output to your living room, bedroom, backyard, and anywhere else you want to enjoy a movie night.
This popular 4K home projector by Dangbei is made up of a glass IML suspension panel that has an aluminum frame with an aircraft-grade panel that is on the front. All of these things make up for the excellent appearance this projector has and gives it an expression of a classy and innovative style and design.
Dangbei Mars Pro 4k home projector consists of vents that are in the form of back and side panels for the dissipation of heat. The noise of this very projector can be reduced to as low as 24 dB which makes this projector to be even more convenient as compared to other projectors on the market. This feature furthermore, also helps in better air circulation as well as reducing the level of noise.
There is also a shiny mirror and a tactical switch in the device that is made into an upper panel. You will also find many interfaces when you reach the backside of the 4K projector which are:
2 HDMI
2 USB 2.0
1 RJ45 LAN
1 3.5 mm earphone port
1 S/PDIF
Therefore, many other kinds of devices such as game players and game controllers, TV boxes, and computers can also be easily connected to these interfaces very easily.
The image this projector produces is very clear and vivid. Each tiny detail the image displays is exceptional. The brightness level of this projector goes up to 3200 ANSI lumens along with having the 4K resolution. Therefore, the image is very velar and radiant and all colors displayed are also very clear and separated, easily identifiable even when the lighting is indoor and outdoor.
Moreover, the 4K home projector also has a screen projection of as big as 300 inches plus which makes it a unique experience for the users.
The projector has various inbuilt features such as auto keystone correction, autofocus, intelligent screen alignment, and last but not least, intelligent obstacle avoidance.
All of the aforementioned features are inbuilt which saves the user from the trouble of having to adjust the features themselves. Another excellent feature of this projector is that it is the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification which is the certification that is granted under the guarantee that this projector eye ‘friendly’ as compared to the others in the market.
The Dangbei Mars Pro 4k home projector runs Android TV 9.0 and comes with built-in 10 W speakers each compatible with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Studio. In real-world terms, its output, and sound quality are comparable to most standalone Bluetooth speakers.
The projector is budget-friendly about the number of distinct features it comes with and offers its users. The price of this innovative 4K projector is $1799 (now has a discount: only $1599) which is an affordable price when it comes to comparing it with the other projectors existing in the market.
