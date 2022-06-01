Controlled environment ag specialist Contain Inc launches indoor agriculture stock index & vertical farm buzz index

Contain Data Dashboard

Indoor ag fintech specialist Contain Inc announced today the launch of two data products, a public stock index and a measure of the industry’s newsworthiness.

It’s exciting to see the industry mature to a stage where these kind of data products are requested by our clients and stakeholders” — Nicola Kerslake, Founder & CEO, Contain Inc

The Contain Indoor Ag Stock Index™ follows the returns of a portfolio of controlled environment agriculture related listed stocks. The largest share of the index is US listed, but it also includes European, Canadian and Japanese exchange listed stocks. Though the past year has seen several IPOs and exchange upgrades in the sector, such as, greenhouse grower Edible Garden, it has underperformed the market.

The Contain Industry Buzz Index™ tracks the popularity (frequency of appearance) of a collection of indoor agriculture-related terms in the media. The Contain team created the index following its observation that media mentions regarding farm and funding announcements correlated with higher interest in its products from investors, lenders and new farmers alike.

Both indices are updated monthly, and available for download with free registration on the Contain site at insights.contain.ag. They also have limited availability for licensing. They are the newest addition to the firm’s research library, which also includes briefing papers on topics like ESG and industry funding, and a quarterly tracker for private investment into the controlled environment agriculture sector.

The Contain, Inc. team has been involved in indoor agriculture for nearly a decade and views these most recent introductions as another milestone in the industry’s development. “It’s exciting to see the industry mature to a stage where these kind of data products are requested by our clients and stakeholders” said founder and CEO Nicola Kerslake. The Contain team envisages introducing additional data products in the future.

About Contain, Inc.

Contain is out to empower the indoor ag industry of tomorrow. Our first and key mission is bringing easier and faster financing to controlled environment agriculture, but we aren't stopping there. We create platforms to move the industry forward, and most importantly, find ways to make indoor ag more accessible to farmers like you. Our platforms include equipment leasing through Contain (contain.ag), pre-owned farm equipment sales and purchase through Equipped (equipped.farm) and microlearning for potential vertical farmers through Rooted (rooted.global).

