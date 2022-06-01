Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 800 Block of A Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 800 block of A Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:40 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects took property and then fled the scene.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, 18 year-old Errion Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

