Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,090 in the last 365 days.

Second Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have announced a second arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:09 pm, the suspects assaulted the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a gun and shot at the victim with no rounds taking effect. The suspects then fled scene.

 

Previously, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, an adult female, of Waldorf, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24-year-old Dajuan McLaughlin, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

You just read:

Second Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.