iCitizen Conducts National Poll on Age Limit for Assault Rifles

iCitizen

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iCitizen, using its online platform icitizen.com conducted a national poll on the issue of gun control.

Question: Which statement most closely describes your view on assault rifles?

6,504 responses from all across the nation were tallied among these three options.

Opinion 1. “The age limit for purchasing an assault rifle should be 18.”
Opinion 2. “The age limit for purchasing an assault rifle should be 21.”
Opinion 3. “Assault rifles should be banned and no person can buy them.”

Looking at the statistically weighted results, overall 24.1% of the respondents selected opinion 1 while 24.2% selected opinion 2 and 51.7% chose opinion 3.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats chose opinion 3, with 89.5% in support of an outright ban. Republicans were split between the first two options, with 47.5% choosing opinion 1, and 40.5% choosing opinion 2.

Favored most highly by women was opinion 3, which was selected by 68.9% of female respondents. The majority of men (64.9%) chose opinions 2 or 3, suggesting they would like to see some form of change.

A majority of the 65+ group (63.9%) was unified in choosing opinion 3. The opinions of the other age groups were much more fragmented.

Opinion 3 was most popular with White responders (54.2%), Asian responders (65.9%), and Black responders (67.5%).

Olivia Harkin
iCitizen
+1 585-943-7889
email us here

iCitizen Conducts National Poll on Age Limit for Assault Rifles

