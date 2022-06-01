Submit Release
J.S. Shepard’s The Rocky Shores explores love, turmoil, and coping with addiction

DETROIT CITY, MICHIGAN, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his first published work, J.S Shepard’s The Rocky Shores provides a looking glass into the turmoil and challenges of a young man battling with addiction, heartbreak, and the juxtapositions of the good and bad in life.

Fueled by his coming-of-age experiences, Shepard’s strongly visual poetry offers readers insight into his world as he struggled with finding a place he belonged, as well as coping with, and ultimately overcoming, his addiction.

“The Rocky Shores is a metaphor for the turmoil of youth. The battery of hormones, in a sea of new decisions and challenges, during a time when the storm of addition was causing chaos in my mind, almost broke my spirit and changed my life forever,” said Shepard.

“Floating above, looking down on my life / the things I took for granted, I’ve now found / I am so terrified for my life’s end. / ‘Think before you jump!’ – this message I send,” he writes in “A Leap into My Mind”, one of the pieces in the collection.

With his flowing prose, Shepard hopes that his work is accessible to readers and gives them a safe space to authentically feel the emotions they’re going through.

“Battling addiction and relationship struggles made that time in my life incredibly difficult, but I was able to break the cycle and overcome it, and I hope that readers that are facing their own challenges will be inspired and feel that they too can overcome,” said Shepard.

Shepard currently resides in Michigan, and his first published work, The Rocky Shores, is available now through Blurb in soft cover (ISBN: 979-8-9855009-0-5) and e-book format (ISBN: 979-8-9855009-1-2), as well as on Amazon in e-book format and soft cover format.

Shepard is available for media interviews about self-published poetry, addiction, and his newly published work.

