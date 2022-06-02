The Sliding Door Company Launches New Design Tool to See Products in Your Space Before Buying
The Sliding Door Company’s tool allows for customers to envision their custom sliding room dividers, closet doors, or swing doors before making the investment.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY: The Sliding Door Company is thrilled to launch a new Design Your Own tool on their website. Continuing their commitment to providing custom, state-of-the-art doors and dividers, The Sliding Door Company takes things even further by allowing users of the new tool to choose from the various customization options, upload a photo to visualize it in their space and play around with configuration and placement. The Design Your Own tool empowers customers to tailor their desired sliding dividers and doors before making a confident purchase.
To use the tool, customers must first select a product to start with: room dividers, closet doors, wall slide doors or swing doors. Then, the design is in the customer’s hands! Once inputting the dimensions of their opening, they can customize every part of the product, utilizing the choices of multiple frame finishes, various glass opacities and panel designs.
Visualizing the product in a specific room is simple and pain-free. Customers could either edit the wall color or flooring on the tool itself, or can upload a real photo of their space and move around the product to its final spot. Customers can then see a price breakdown and recap of order details, before submitting their design to a sales rep to get started on a consultation.
These days, glass doors, dividers and sliding room partitions are a smart alternative to traditional wooden doors or drywall. They're more energy-efficient and easier to clean and sanitize, and a better long term investment. Plus, The Sliding Door Company’s products are demountable and can move with homeowners or business owners during relocation.
For 17 years, The Sliding Door Company has been designing, manufacturing and installing quality products that will stand the test of time. They are so confident in their glass doors, dividers and partitions, that they back them with a 10-year warranty. All products are made to order and are tailored to each customer’s unique needs. With the Design Your Own tool, customers can find the perfect product that fits their taste and budget, avoiding buyer’s remorse and gaining peace of mind!
About The Sliding Door Company:
Established in 2005, The Sliding Door Company is the industry trendsetter for interior glass products, such as room dividers, closet doors, barn doors, fixed partitions, swing doors and more. The Sliding Door Company manufactures its state-of-the-art interior glass door solutions and delivers directly from its own factory to residential or commercial customers. Through expert engineering and unmatched customer service in more than 20 showrooms, their products can now be found worldwide in homes, apartments, corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, museums, gyms and more.
Danniel Fuchs
The Sliding Door Company
+1 888-988-5033
marketing@slidingdoorco.com