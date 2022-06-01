XGIMI Horizon Pro vs Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K vs Dangbei Mars Pro:which is better?
XGIMI Horizon Pro vs Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K vs Dangbei Mars Pro:what are the differences between these three similar projectors?NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light source
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K and Dangbei Mars Pro both adopt laser light sources while XGIMI Horizon Pro uses an LED lamp as the light source. As we all know laser projectors used to be expensive, because laser light source is a more advanced technology that is brighter and more sustainable than LED lamps and traditional bulbs. As we can see XGIMI Horizon Pro is equipped with an LED lamp, hence Dangbei Mars Pro and Anker Nebula Cosmos have a serious advantage on the light source.
Resolution&Brightness
Dangbei Mars Pro and XGIMI Horizon Pro are both equipped with 0.47” DMD chip and DLP projection technology, promising stunning detailed imagery. Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector and Dangbei Mars Pro both adopt ALPD laser source. As for the brightness, The Dangbei Mars Pro comes in 3,200 ANSI lumens, and is able to maintain full-color saturation even if there are a few lights in your viewing area. XGIMI Horizon Pro is rated for 2200 ANSI lumens, which is bright enough for most indoor and dark spaces. Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K gets 2,400 lumens(equals to 3,000ANSI lumens). In terms of brightness, apparently Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K and Dangbei Mars Pro will have better performance in the vivid and sharp image output.
Smart functions
As smart projectors, all of these three powerful 4K projectors have been studied in-depth in terms of automatic adjustment and ease of use of the projector. They both support a couple of auto adjustments. All supports auto keystone correction, auto screen fit, real-time autofocus, auto obstacle avoidance, etc.
About Projection Image
Except for the stunning 4K resolution, both adopt HDR10 and HLG to enhance the image quality. Also, both support 3D effects, allowing you to enjoy the immersive viewing at your private space. There is also a difference in the projection size. The Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector can project a screen up to 150 ″, while XGIMI Horizon Pro projector and the Dangbei Mars Pro can project to a maximum of 300 ″.
BUILT-IN System
In terms of Built-in System, Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K and XGIMI Horizon Pro projector win. These two adopt Android 10.0, containing 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, including the most popular streaming platforms. The powerful Android TV 10.0 undoubtedly offers a big convenience for users. Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by Android 9.0. But the popular Disney +, HBO Max, YouTube, etc. Can also be used.
Memory&Ports
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector is equipped with 2GB(RAM)+16GB(ROM); XGIMI Horizon Pro projector is equipped with 2GB(RAM)+32GB(ROM), and Dangbei Mars Pro is loaded with 4GB(RAM)+128GB(ROM). Dangbei Mars Pro wins a lot in memory. Does the memory count? Definitely yes! A large memory guarantees the smooth operation of the projector and offers you a chance to download many wonderful videos so that you can watch them anytime to anywhere.
Eye guard
All these three thoughtful projectors adopt the auto screen-off function. Any time you walk in front of the image, the light goes dark to keep you and your family's eyes safe. And Dangbei Mars Pro got the German TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.
Other aspects
Regarding the ports, both of them can connect different devices. Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector is equipped with HDMI, USB, and AUX. XGIMI Horizon Pro projector is equipped with HDMI*2, USB*2, DC*1, LAN*1, Headphone*1, and OPTICAL*1. Dangbei Mars Pro is fitted with 2*USB 2.0 interfaces, 2*HDMI interfaces, 1*S/PDIF interface, 1*RJ45 LAN, and 1*3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc. In addition, all of them support Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connection.
There is another shinning point of Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K---link up with portable power station. When the watch party moves outdoors, plug the Cosmos Laser series into your portable power station for the energy supply you need for the entire movie. For best results, use Anker 545 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 778Wh), which provides a versatile array of ports for any power need.
Price&Availability
Anker Cosmos laser 4K laser projector has two configurations---1080p/4K. And the prices of 1080p and 4K are $1,699 and $2,199. XGIMI Horizon Pro projector is listed at the price of $1,699. Dangbei Mars Pro is now available in the U.S.; Canada; and Taiwan(China). Dangbei Mars Pro is offering a special price of $1,799(with a temporary $200 discount).
To sum up, If you do not consider the budget, Anker Cosmos laser 4K projector is certainly the best choice. The list price of Dangbei Mars Pro is $1,799, and XGIMI Horizon Pro is $1,699. Theoretically, Dangbei Mars Pro is less budget friendly than XGIMI Horizon Pro is. But taking into account the laser light source and 3200 ANSI lumens, as well as the 4GB RAM and128GB ROM, Dangbei Mars Pro seems to be a very cost-effective option.
