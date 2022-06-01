Submit Release
DOT News Release: WHITMORE AVENUE SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS, PHASE 1 BEGINS MAY 31, 2022

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) began Phase 1 of Whitmore Avenue Sidewalk Improvements to construct a concrete sidewalk on the north side of Whitmore Avenue between Uakanikoʻo Street and the west end of ʻIhiʻihi Avenue on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The contract cost for these improvements is $178,400.

The shoulder on the north side of Whitmore Avenue between Uakanikoʻo Street and Kulia Street will be closed during construction. An alternative path will be provided. Work hours for the improvements will be Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays. All work is weather dependent.

Once the sidewalk to Kulia Street is complete, the work zone will shift between Kulia Street and ʻIhiʻihi Avenue west. Expected completion for this first phase is late July.

Design of a second phase of sidewalk improvements is underway. The Whitmore Avenue Sidewalk Improvements, Phase 2, will continue the accessible route created in Phase 1 to the east end of ʻIhiʻihi Avenue. Construction of Phase 2 is expected to begin in Summer 2023.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the Whitmore Village community as we work to improve the multimodal infrastructure connecting the neighborhood to area schools, transit, businesses, and the community center.

A photo of the dedication held where the sidewalk will be built can be found at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/files/2022/05/whitmore_May_2022-scaled.jpg

###

