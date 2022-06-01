Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to maintain calm and de-escalate tensions. The Secretary emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Palestinian relationship, and the Administration’s support for a negotiated two-state solution. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of concluding the investigations into the death of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh.

