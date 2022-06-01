Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Hulata

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata in Washington, D.C. regarding the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working together to maintain calm and deescalate tension. Deputy Secretary Sherman reinforced to National Security Advisor Hulata the need to advance towards a reality where Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity. They agreed on the need for continued close coordination between the United States and Israel to advance regional security and stability.