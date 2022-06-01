Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:45 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located evidence of shots fired but no victim was located. A short time later, a victim was located, at a local hospital, seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, described as a white Land Rover Discovery bearing an unknown temporary tag, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.