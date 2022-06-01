Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, May 30, 2022, in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:03 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, 20-year-old Stephon Desormeux, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

