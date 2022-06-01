Vertexcom Releases New Generation of Wi-SUN SoC VC7351
Vertexcom addresses a speech to release its new generation of Wi-SUN SoC VC7351, a Wi-SUN FAN RF Mesh Wireless SoC with OFDM/FSK Concurrency.
A Wi-SUN FAN RF Mesh Wireless SoC with OFDM/FSK Concurrency
VC7351 is the latest generation of Wi-SUN SoC and aims to pass Wi-SUN FAN1.1 certification. The key feature of VC7351 is the concurrency of FSK and OFDM at any data rate.”HSINCHU, TAIWAN, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom participates in “Wireless Japan 2022” and co-exhibits with Wi-SUN Alliance and its members, including Cisco, ITRON, ROHM, Silicon Labs, Landis+Gyr, Nissin Systems, OKI, WISekey, and Kyoto University. Vertexcom also addresses a speech to release its new generation of Wi-SUN SoC VC7351, a Wi-SUN FAN RF Mesh Wireless SoC with OFDM/FSK Concurrency.
— Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom
Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom states that VC7351 is the latest generation of Wi-SUN SoC and aims to pass Wi-SUN FAN1.1 certification. The key feature of VC7351 is the concurrency of FSK and OFDM at any data rate. This means VC7351 not only supports FSK 50/100/150/200/300/400/600 Kbps, 1 Mbps data rate, but also supports FSK & OFDM concurrent, which can improve transmission rate and routing efficiency.
Another feature of VC7351 is that it will be compatible with Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 and 1.1. It can be used for both old and next-generation smart meters and co-exist in the original AMI system. Moreover, VC7351 provides the highest proprietary data rate up to 3.6 Mbps, which can improve the transmission rate of AMI.
Wi-SUN Alliance has launched the next phase of its specification program, Wi-SUN FAN 1.1, to support for a wider range of IoT applications and services for an increasing number of global markets. FAN1.1 provides higher data rates, with dynamic rate switching and flexible modulation from 50 kbps FSK to 2.4 Mbps Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing (OFDM) additions supporting multiple regions, enabling a wide range of applications requiring low latency communications, including distribution automation. Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 introduces support for battery-powered devices, with up to 20 years of battery life. These offerings are ideal for applications like gas and water metering, environmental monitoring, traffic sensing, parking management, and weather sensors.
Vertexcom is one of the members of Wi-SUN Working Group and has joined discussions on the development of the Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 standard, and participated in FAN 1.1 Plugfest, including FSK and OFDM modulation, and Multi Data Rate switch between FSK and OFDM mode. The evolution of these three items can enable nodes to negotiate higher performance links beyond the base node.
Vertexcom has extensive experience helping meter customers develop large-scale, reliable AMI system using its first-generation Wi-SUN SoC VC7300. First of all, Vertexcom has mastered the two excellent technologies of Wi-SUN, mesh network and frequency hopping. Mesh network enables Wi-SUN to carry out long-distance transmissions and to have self-forming and self-repairing networking functions. In Addition, because Wi-SUN uses the Sub-GHz frequency band, which is more easily to be interfered, the active random frequency hopping mechanism can make its signals actively select other clean frequency bands for information transmissions when interfered by noises, effectively reducing the networking time.
Secondly, Vertexcom R&D team has accumulated many years of experience in Wi-SUN technology development. It not only has the capability to support one gateway connecting to 3000 points with 12-level networking, but also developed RF mesh networking system with failover function. When a CCO fails, the entire system can immediately request other CCOs to take over, and the system functions remain stable.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. Vertexcom has a complete communication solution, including Wi-SUN, Homeplug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of WiSUN FAN1.1 and its plugfest specification, and G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
www.vertexcom.com
About Wi-SUN Alliance
Wi-SUN Alliance is a global non-profit member-based association made up of industry leading companies. Its mission is to drive the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from organizations, such as IEEE802, IETF, TIA, TTC and ETSI.
https://www.wi-sun.org/
CONTACT:
info@vertexcom.com
+886-3-5601431
Karvino LU
Vertexcom Technologies
info@vertexcom.com