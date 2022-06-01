Punk Legends Nick Zedd and Bloody Mess Honored in Subnormal Magazine

Bloody Mess Appears in Subnormal Magazine subnormal magazine cover

Infamous Punk Rock Singer Bloody Mess gives an exclusive interview to Subnormal Magazine, and discusses working with legendary NYC No-Wave filmmaker Nick Zedd.

Bloody Mess once appeared on the national talk show Donahue. He's not the same person today as he once was back then, he says.” — subnormal magazine

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA , June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- About Punk Legend Bloody MessBloody Mess will celebrate his 40th anniversary in music & entertainment next year. Singing for his first group in a high-school band in 1981, he started singing in a hardcore punk band in Chips Patroll in 1983, which morphed into the band Unaccepted. In 1984, he started publishing his “Bloody Mess Publications” fanzines / “Fanatic Fanzine” which lasted 10 years. In 1985, he formed the nihilistic punk band Bloody Mess & the Hate which lasted until 1987. In 1988, Bloody Mess formed Bloody Mess and the Skabs, and released the first self-titled, five-song 7″ record, with album cover art created by a notorious serial killer. This landed him international infamy, even appearing on the national American talk show "Donahue," among more.Many bands, gigs, wild nights, and years later, Bloody Mess is still married to the same woman from years back, and is now even a father. When he's not managing a 60's rock legend, DJ'ing for his "Church of Rock" radio show as Rev. Derek Moody, or taking in nature in the forest near his home in Oregon, he's living a life of love as a practicing Hindu.Filmmaker Nick ZeddLegendary no-wave punk icon Nick Zedd (who worked with Sonic Youth and Lydia Lunch among more) directed Bloody's wild video below. Listen to the exclusive interview with Bloody Mess only at subnormal magazine, in the link as follows. Nick Zedd passed away earlier this year. www.subnormalmagazine.com About subnormal magazineCreated in the early nineties by human rights activist, artist, and poet Zadge and filmmaker and writer Bruce Edwin, subnormal began as a cut and paste, punk rock fanzine featuring poetry and music, and as a brave and defiant voice for human rights. Contributing writers and poets comprised a bevy of underground stars and luminaries including Lydia Lunch, Clint Catalyst, Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedy’s), Ana and Dave Christy, Drezden, Barabbas, and many more.Growing in readership, size, staff, and distribution with each issue, subnormal magazine quickly evolved to work with most every major record label before the first wave of consolidations, as well as many indies, and eventually became a gloss color cover, offset printed magazine, distributed worldwide by Tower Records and Virgin among more, in addition to its own subnormal production’s distribution arm. Subnormal later added a film section, promoting a new film at the time called “Pulp Fiction” among others, which led to it working not only in the music industry in Hollywood, but also the movie industry.Subnormal first featured exclusive interviews with many of the world’s best bands and talent including; The Adicts, Alien Sex Fiend, Bad Religion, Bauhaus, The Cranberries, Concrete Blonde, Corpus Delicti, Disturbed, Duncan Sheik, Danielle Brisebois, The Damned, D.R.I., Dweezil Zappa, Deftones, Death In June, Dave Roberts, The Dead Kennedys, The Eisenhowers, Eleventh Dream Day, Eve’s Plum, Fugazi, Frosted, Front Line Assembly, Front 242, The Genitorturers, The Go Go’s, Holly McNarland, Ivy, Jewel, Jawbox, Klute, Killing Joke, Lydia Lunch, Love and Rockets, Leatherstrip, Live Skull, Madeleine Peyroux, Marion, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Marilyn Manson, Minor Threat, Martin Atkins (Nine Inch Nails, Public Image Limited), Mephisto Walz, NY Loose, Nashville Pussy, Ophelia Rising, Orb, Orbital, Paul Morrissey, Plaid Cattle, Pop Will Eat Itself, Prophetess, Peter Murphy, Poe, The Red Aunts, Robyn Hitchcock, Rozz Williams, Sarah McLachlan, Swervedriver, Swans, Sonic Youth, Sleep Chamber, Social Distortion, The Shroud, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tones on Tail, Three Witches, The Barbitchuettes, TSOL, Violent Femmes, Veruca Salt, Women of Sodom, Treponem Pal, Wayne / Jayne County and the Electric Chairs, and many more.Hanging out with everyone from The Flaming Lips and Tiny Tim to Timothy Leary, and shaking hands with all from Julian Lennon to Janes Addiction and Johnny Rotten, it was often said of subnormal magazine, “We know it’s a legendary party and a great night when subnormal is here.” Subnormal magazine reached readers worldwide before the Internet, with its DIY (do it yourself) self-publishing and massive street team efforts established in many countries, as a brave and defiant voice for freedom and human rights. It was banned in numerous prisons for claims that it would “start a riot!”Subnormal also created and self-published numerous other spin-off fanzines and fliers that fans collected worldwide. It also created a distribution division for rare music, magazines, concert / band gear, and chapbooks of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. The magazines own “subnormal productions” booked its infamous showcase party which featured bands Usherhouse, and an early version of kill hannah (in a jar UK) among more. This had some of the fans of the magazine drive across the country for the subnormal showcase event that also brought fans cool, rare and independent magazines and music from around the world.Subnormal Productions took the magazine on the road twice nation-wide, touring with punk rock legend Dave Vanian of The Damned with his band Phantom Chords, playing NYC’s legendary club The Limelight among many other dates. Subnormal Productions also booked and toured with members of underground legends Christian Death and Shadow Project among more. The magazine later revisited NYC, finding more heavy support with clubs including legendary punk rock club CBGB’s, among others. Its final hard copy publication debuted with a private party in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1999, and later in San Francisco, where it was a big hit on the old school Haight / Ashbury scene.Subnormal returned to publishing online, later in the 2000’s on www.HollywoodSentinel.com , featuring exclusive interviews with Noam Chomsky, Christian Death with Valor, A Fine Frenzy, and Nervo, among more. Subnormal returns to the world once again now in 2022 ready to shock the masses and fight again to call for a swift end to all tyranny. It will next feature an exclusive interview with Andy Warhol Factory icon Viva Superstar among more. Subnormal will also be reissuing all of its back issues online in the future, including audio interviews with many rock legends, for subscribers only. The online issue is now currently free.Visit: www.subnormalmagazine.com

Bloody F. Mess: Divine Dirt, official music video of "Skeletons" produced by Nick Zedd