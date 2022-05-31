Chip sealing kicks off near Lovell, Cody; maintenance operation scheduled on South Pass, west of Dubois beginning in late June

A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew is scheduled to kick off its summer work Monday, June 6, on US14A between Byron and US310.

About 4 miles of chip sealing are scheduled on US14A.

The crew is scheduled to move the chip sealing operation June 7 north of Cody to 19.03 miles WY120 between milepost 118.5 (just north of WY120's intersection with Chief Joseph Scenic Highway (WY296)) and the Montana State Line at milepost 137.532.

All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed.”

On June 15, WYDOT chip sealing is scheduled to begin on 9.96 miles of WY296 (mileposts 23.0 to 32.96, from just east of Sunlight Basin Road to the top of the switchbacks on Dead Indian Pass.

Work is scheduled beginning on WY28 over South Pass beginning June 27.

“The chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” Erickson said.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.

