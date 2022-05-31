Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,058 in the last 365 days.

Chip sealing kicks off near Lovell, Cody; maintenance operation scheduled on South Pass, west of Dubois beginning in late June

A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew is scheduled to kick off its summer work Monday, June 6, on US14A between Byron and US310.

About 4 miles of chip sealing are scheduled on US14A.

The crew is scheduled to move the chip sealing operation June 7 north of Cody to 19.03 miles WY120 between milepost 118.5 (just north of  WY120's intersection with Chief Joseph Scenic Highway (WY296)) and the Montana State Line at milepost 137.532.

All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed.”

On June 15, WYDOT chip sealing is scheduled to begin on 9.96 miles of WY296 (mileposts 23.0 to 32.96, from just east of Sunlight Basin Road to the top of the switchbacks on Dead Indian Pass.

Work is scheduled beginning on WY28 over South Pass beginning June 27.

“The chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” Erickson said.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.

--

You just read:

Chip sealing kicks off near Lovell, Cody; maintenance operation scheduled on South Pass, west of Dubois beginning in late June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.