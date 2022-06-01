AEssenseGrows Takes You on an “Insider’s Tour” of RAIR Aeroponic Discoveries

RAIR Systems Water Treatment Recovery Room Guardian Grow Manager Central Control Software at RAIR Systems RAIR Systems Peanut Butter Breath Flower Week 6

OnDemand Video Library Captures Grow Methods, Expertise, & A/B Testing Procedures Across 9 Different Strains in 30,000 ft2 Cutting-Edge Aeroponics Facility

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIR Systems and AEssenseGrows are now offering an insider’s tour of RAIR’s full production operations in their state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Michigan, USA. Visitors to the video library will enjoy 7 personally guided tours starting with air and water treatments, moving to nursery operations for Mothers, Clone, and Veg, and finally visit both early and late Flower rooms, in short concise episodes. See the complete library here.

RAIR’s mission is to bring consistent, high-grade medicine to the patients and consumers who need it, and to educate the world on the benefits of the cannabis plant. Led by their director of cultivation, Ashley Hubbard, the RAIR team answers all of your questions as they explain their operations and why RAIR is a small batch Flower expert at commercial scale. With example after example, they share real, up-close results, and explain how they go about making profit optimizing decisions row-by-row with their top-shelf Flowers.

AEssenseGrows’ AEtrium System aeroponic equipment is used exclusively throughout the RAIR Systems campus. Beginning with spectacularly fast-growing Mother plants in the AEtrium-4 Grow System, RAIR has the capacity to produce more than 300,000 cuttings per year. Those cuttings are placed in one of their 4-Layer Stacked AEtrium-2.1 SmartFarms and beautiful rooted Clone & Veg plants are produced and ready to transfer to Flower. All of this is contained inside of their highly automated and sealed aeroponic clean room operation. Superior Flower production is routine in every one of RAIR’s precisely controlled AEtrium-4 Flower rooms. With everything produced, harvested, and packaged inside of their sealed facility, RAIR delivers supreme quality with every batch.

RAIR exposes their crop steering methods and discusses their interactive data analysis with examples covered while using the Guardian Grow Manager central control software. RAIR is a large-scale producer but the Guardian gives them the precise data-logging and automated controls to create, execute, and monitor optimized grow recipes for irrigation, nutrients, and environmental settings. Hubbard steadily moves their operation to perfection one single variable at a time using daily or weekly A/B testing studies and weaving the results into new recipes.

“RAIR Flowers are in very high demand in the fast-growing Michigan market. Mimosa, Block Party, and Original Glue jump off the shelves in each of their 5 busy dispensaries.”, said Phil Gibson, vp marketing at AEssenseGrows. “RAIR’s innovative approach to steady controlled experiments supported by the Guardian is a unique advantage at the direction of a wizard like Hubbard. She is adept with her attention to detail and constant improvement in yields, potency, and terpene output for their consumers.”

“Our community and our customers benefit from the innovation and support of AEssenseGrows. The team there is available to work with us as we try new things with aeroponics and the Guardian Grow Manager central control software”, said Patrick Frakes, chief operating officer, at RAIR Systems. “Creative people like Ashley, can really make new breakthroughs when she has an innovative team at AEssenseGrows supporting her. We are happy to share our methods with their potential customers.”

The first episode tours RAIR’s state-of-the-art water management system. With 22,000 square feet of aeroponic canopy, water quality is very important. Hubbard estimates that she is able to save 50,000 gallons of water per month by recycling used water, nutrient salts, and humidity recapture in a closed system. She walks you through the filtration skids where all of this is done.

The rest of the episodes examine the benefits of aeroponics and the lessons learned in producing high-volume, high-grade cannabis on a weekly basis. Aeroponics eliminates soil and the labor required to move it around. Hubbard estimates that her current operation requires 40% of the labor when compared to her previous operations in coco-coir. Soil is one of the biggest potential pest vectors in a soil operation. Sealed operations, air showers for operators, and clean SOPs are covered as an integral part of the tour episodes. With 95% recycled water, no soil disposal, this is one of the most environmentally friendly facilities in production today.

Empower a wizard like Hubbard with the support of a fully automated system and great things happen. Bring these breakthroughs to your operation. The AEtrium System is available for order today. For more information for the rest of the UL/ETL/CE certified AEtrium System aeroponics, visit www.aessensegrows.com.

About RAIR Systems

Founded in Jackson in 2019, RAIR Systems uses cutting-edge aeroponic technology and agricultural automation to bridge the gap between commercial and small batch cannabis flower. The company’s process reduces the chance of contamination and allows for real-time recipe adjustments. RAIR offers a large variety of cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vape cartridges, and concentrates, online and at their five locations across Michigan. The company is focused on advancing gender and racial equity throughout the cannabis industry, with three women running RAIR’s operations. RAIR is also committed to environmental sustainability. They operate a state-of-the-art growing facility that reclaims 95% of its water, use energy-efficient equipment throughout, and use recycled plastics taken from the oceans in their packaging.

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, provides precision sensor & software controlled aeroponic SmartFarms to accelerate pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to medicinal plant and fresh produce cultivators globally. With AEssenseGrows, growers can precisely control their production operations at their fingertips from anywhere in the world.