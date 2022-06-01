ELEVA Capital Group, the most prestigious recognized Real Estate Group in Cancun, promotes its luxury development
Porto Blu by ELEVA Capital Group will have 30 luxury ocean view apartments and a privileged location a few steps from the beach
At ELEVA Capital Group we are very proud and happy to announce and promote the final sale of Porto Blu, one of the first developments outside of Cancun, which has been 40% sold.”PUERTO MORELOS, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELEVA Capital Group, the prestigious Real Estate Group founded by pioneer families from Cancun, positively promotes its new condominium project, "Porto Blu - Beach Condos" in the small town of Puerto Morelos, a few minutes from Cancun and the Cancun International Airport.
Porto Blu is an exclusive condominium development that will have 30 luxury apartments in the heart of Puerto Morelos, and that will include services and amenities that promise its guests and owners to live a "barefoot luxury" experience during their stay, as well as an incredible privileged location within a walking distance from the beach.
The Porto Blu condominium project that will be located in Puerto Morelos is in development by Architecture house, KINCE, one of the most renowned in Cancun, which counts among its portfolio of projects luxury hotel developments in Cancun, Playa Mujeres, Riviera Maya, and the Mexican Pacific, as well as residential developments in the areas with the highest surplus value in Cancun.
"At ELEVA Capital Group, we are very proud and happy to announce and promote the final sale of Porto Blu, one of the first developments outside of Cancun, which has been 40% sold, even before its unveiling. We have chosen Puerto Morelos because it is one of the locations on the Riviera Cancun that is becoming one of the preferred destinations for Americans and Canadians to enjoy a relaxed vacation experience without worries and with easy access to all the services of a great city".
Porto Blu - Beach Condos in Puerto Morelos, which offers an experience of "Authentic Relaxed Village Life" will have the following services and amenities:
30 luxury apartments within a walking distance of the beach
Luxury apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms between 883 sqft (84 m2) and 2,131 sqft (198 m2)
Penthouse with rooftop terrace and Jacuzzi
24-hour security with closed circuit
Panoramic ocean views
Panoramic Pool
Elevators
Parking lot
Reception
It is worth mentioning that ELEVA Capital Group and Porto Blu - Beach Condos will offer the apartments under a condominium regime and a vacation management scheme so that the owners can decide between enjoying their new property in the seasons they wish, as well as offering them as vacation rentals that allow them a quick return on their investment.
It is also important to emphasize that ELEVA Capital Group has designed the concept of "barefoot luxury" with the intention that the new owners live a worry-free and relaxed experience in Puerto Morelos, one of the destinations in the Mexican Caribbean with the highest growth and added value.
Furthermore, the privileged location of Porto Blu - Beach Condos provides both owners and guests who visit them a unique vacation experience with easy access to supermarkets, convenience stores, and renowned shopping centers in nearby cities such as Cancun and Playa del Carmen, as well as easy access to explore the surroundings and iconic tourist sites that include beaches, cenotes, and natural parks.
It is worth mentioning that Porto Blu will be ready to deliver keys to its owners in July 2024.
To learn more about Porto Blu - Beach Condos, please visit: https://www.elevacap.com/porto-blu-ing/
