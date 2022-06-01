Team Oregon Proudly Represented by 40 Delegates at Upcoming 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Team Oregon Delegates to Compete at Special Olympics USA Games June 5-12

Orlando, FL, June 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Bring Together 4,000 Athletes from Across the US

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) is proud to announce that 21 athletes accompanied by coaches, staff, chaperones, and Unified Sports® partners will soon travel to Orlando, FL to represent Oregon in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Special Olympics Team Oregon will compete in 5 different sports this year—athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, and swimming (aquatics). The basketball team is a Unified Sports® HS team selected from the Unified Champion Schools (UCS) program.

The Team Oregon roster includes: Athletics (Track & Field) athletes Cadence Lange, Hillsboro; Avery Schuler, Newberg; Harley Lyberis, Toledo; and Howard Day, Klamath Falls; Bend HS Unified Sports® Basketball Team Athletes Carlos Reyes, Keifer Jackson, Jack Bailey, Jacob Aguilar, Cameron Walker, and Nathan Criteser, and Unified partners Olive Nye, Chloe LeLuge, Austin Baker, and Ben Keown; Unified Sports® Bocce Doubles Teams Samantha and Vickie Lee, Beaverton; Ivory Moore-Pike and John Pike, Winston; Bowling Athletes Brandi Wriglesworth, Milwaukie; Nancy Roberts, Warrenton; Walker Hill, Medford; and Marques Latson, Portland; Swimming athletes Lucy Balthazar, Portland; Caitlyn Calaway, Baker City; Danny Tran, Beaverton; and Shaun See, Medford. Unified Champion Schools Youth Leadership Experience Athlete Annabeth Bassingthwaite and Unified partner Lillibelle Bassingthwaite, Newport HS.

Staff and volunteers traveling with Team Oregon include: SOOR Chief Operating Officer Mark Hanken, Head of Delegation (HOD); VP of Program & Volunteer Services, Joe Harvey, Assistant Head of Delegation (AHOD); Director of Program & Volunteer Services, Caitlin Buyserie, Additional Staff (AS) - Athletes and Healthy Families; Dr. Jeff Kawaguchi, AS – Medical, Pacific University; SOOR Director of Program & Volunteer Services Cindy Miguel, Athletics coach; Basketball Coaches Robert Tadjiki, Malia Mills, and Ron Crawford from Bend HS; Bocce Coach Mandy Dyer, Corvallis; Bowling coach Craig Miguel, Milwaukie; Swimming Coach Kathy Hinz, Corvallis; and Unified Champion Schools Youth Leadership Mentor Jill Sellers, Newport HS.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will feature 4,000 athletes, 10,000 volunteers, and 125,000 fans.

Athletes will compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. The Games promote the ideals of acceptance and inclusion through sport and showcase the athleticism and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities, while highlighting the Special Olympics’ work in sport, education, health and community-building.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will take place June 5-12, 2022 in some of the best sports/entertainment facilities in the Orlando, FL area – including Disney Wide World of Sports, Exploria Stadium, Rosen Aquatic Center, and more.

About Special Olympics Oregon

Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization incorporated in the state of Oregon to provide sports training and athletic competition for persons with mental disabilities, raising the majority of funds locally through sponsorships, private donations and special events that support 30 programs across Oregon. SOOR is accredited by Special Olympics, Inc. (SOI). A volunteer Board of Directors employs a staff of people to implement the day-to-day operations. The Board provides policy decisions and long-range planning.

