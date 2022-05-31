Gov. Wolf Announces Over $8.4 Million in New Funding Awarded to Communities for Water and Sewer Improvements in Five Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced more than $8.4 million in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to help communities update and improve existing water and/or sewer systems in Centre, Fayette, Greene, Mifflin, and Tioga counties.

“Effective and efficient water and sewage systems are vital to quality of life and public safety in any community,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will allow for improvements that would otherwise place a costly burden on these communities, preserving the health and safety of residents while also ensuring compliance with state regulations.”

The following projects were included in the most recent block of CDBG-CV funding approvals:

Centre County

$1,148,650 for water system improvements to the Haines Aaronsburg Municipal Authority (HAMA). The funds will be used to install the raw water transmission main from Well No. 8 to the water treatment plant and to replace the old above-ground cast iron finished water transmission main from the plant to the distribution system. This phase will also replace and relocate the existing Henry Street pressure relief valve.

Fayette County

$987,000 to assist the North Fayette County Municipal Authority (NFCMA) in replacing several main distribution water lines in Fairchance Borough that are antiquated and highly compromised, leading to frequent loss of water service and infiltration. The project also involves the installation of fire hydrants to assist the Borough with fire protection and emergency services. Two main areas have been identified: 1) Kanawha Street – Pittsburgh Street Area and 2) Kyle Avenue – Farmview Drive Area.

Greene County

$1,939,341 for water system improvements for the East Dunkard Water Authority. This includes replacement of the iron main water line, pumps, gate valves, blow off valves and/or hydrants, and inspecting and rehabilitation of the eight water storage tanks to ensure that build up in the tanks are not propagating into the system.

Mifflin County

$2,816,809 for the Hawstone Road (SR 333) sewer extension project to install 5,807 lineal feet of gravity and 4,598 lineal feet of force main sewer line. A new pump station will be added to pump the sewage from the station to the end of the existing line and will ultimately be treated at the Granville Township Sewer Treatment Plant.

Tioga County

$1,512,520 to the Tioga County Commissioners to remediate the poor quality of drinking water in the Village of Watrous and establish a permanent, safe, metered, and reliable distribution system. The project will address obtaining and providing safe water for the current customers of the Watrous Water Association. Galeton, located three miles west of Watrous, also experiences water shortages during drought seasons. They are in the process of obtaining an additional water source which will address their drought conditions. Galeton has also agreed to supply adequate water for the Watrous community through the establishment of a transmission line from their water treatment facility to the Watrous Water Association. A reliable secure water source will be established in Galeton. The water will be treated and sent to Watrous via an eight-inch PVC transmission line.

CDBG-CV funds are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and enable communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities.

