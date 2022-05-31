Governor Pritzker Announces Over $50 Million in Grants for Essential Infrastructure Projects

ILLINOIS, May 31 - CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties, and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects including bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. State funds will be met with $72.1 million in matching commitments for capital projects, which brings the total investment to nearly $123 million.

This funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure (RIPI) Capital Program, part of Governor Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program, Rebuild Illinois, and a key priority outlined in Illinois' 5-year economic plan, a blueprint to create economic growth. RIPI is one of several infrastructure programs created by the state to provide investment in aging infrastructure, as well as job opportunities for communities. In total, the Rebuild Illinois capital plan will be providing at least $3.3 billion in grants and programs for locals and businesses around the state.

"Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st century infrastructure - and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Modernizing major throughways that underpin our status at the nation's transportation hub is critical work, but so, too, is making the lives of working families easier. Rebuild Illinois proudly dedicates more than $3.3 billion to exactly that: renewing local roads, rebuilding sidewalks, and investing in the hubs of community life."

"Investing in our state's infrastructure through Rebuild Illinois is also an investment in communities so they can live, work, and be well," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Not only will these projects improve communities' quality of life with critical infrastructure improvements, they will also uplift underserved areas by creating jobs as we continue to build a better, stronger Illinois for all."

"Through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure program, the state continues to advance capital investments that will bring growth and opportunity to communities across Illinois," said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. "In helping localities address their aging infrastructure needs, this program supports local economies by creating good paying construction jobs and improving the roads, bridges, and other public works that are critical to quality of life across our great state."





"These investments in our state's infrastructure help us to rebuild a better Illinois and future for all," said House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "As we work to address our aging infrastructure, we're also providing the opportunity for good-paying union jobs and continuing to help our economy recover. Most importantly, we're doing it all through the lens of equity so we can ensure our communities that have suffered from systemic disinvestment have the opportunity to grow and prosper along with the rest of Illinois."





"Infrastructure sustains the state's commerce and trade industry, bolsters our economy, and makes disenfranchised communities more competitive and secure," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford. "With an emphasis on resiliency and social impacts, these infrastructure grants will help reshape our local communities' critical infrastructure needs and help grow resources in which they rely on the most."

The projects, which are funded by capital grants, include replacement of a wooden water tower, a façade facelift for the Coronado Performing Arts Center, and ADA accessibility upgrades. It also includes road and bridge repairs, and capital upgrades for utilities, water treatment, and sewer systems. The grants range from $343,000 to $2 million in funding, with an average grant award of nearly $1.5 million.

Projects include:

Grantee Project Description Amount City of Arcola Sewer construction $1,906,062 City of Carmi Water line and pressure reducing station replacement, and tank upgrades $1,795,000 City of Greenfield Sewer replacement $2,000,000 City of Greenville New water treatment plant $2,000,000 City of Lacon Roadway improvements $1,095,705 City of Litchfield Utility delivery improvements $2,000,000 City of Loves Park Water main extension $1,480,730 City of Macomb Wastewater treatment plant improvements $2,000,000 City of Morris Industrial Park roadway construction $2,000,000 City of North Chicago Installation of public utilities and roadway $2,000,000 City of Olney Replacement of storm sewer $2,000,000 City of Rock Falls Roadway reconstruction $2,000,000 City of Rockford Restoration of the Coronado Performing Arts Center facade $720,265 City of Spring Valley Sewer improvements $343,292 City of Toluca Water tower maintenance $500,000 City of Vandalia New water tower treatment plant $2,000,000 City of White Hall Water system improvements $2,000,000 LaSalle County Soldier Pile Wall creation to mitigate slope failure and future flooding impact (Peru Township) $1,947,774 Pope County Water system improvements (Golconda) $2,000,000 Pulaski County Elevated water storage tank rehabilitation (Ullin) $485,000 Shelby County Expansion of water treatment plant (Beecher City) $2,000,000 Stephenson County Road reconstruction $1,250,000 Village of Ashland Replacing sanitary sewer lift station $1,157,000 Village of Big Rock Sewer project $1,966,593 Village of Broadview Street roadway reconstruction, utility improvements and ADA crossings $574,005 Village of Creve Coeur Wesley Road reconstruction project $1,705,615 Village of Dupo Road improvements to Industrial Drive $1,462,464 Village of Hillside Sewer improvements $2,000,000 Village of Justice Drainage project $1,425,126 Village of Manhattan Drainage improvements $725,000 Village of Milledgeville Sanitary sewer improvements $600,000 Village of New Athens Roadway improvements $515,000 Village of New Holland Construction of a Water tower, treatment plant and well $2,000,000 Village of Tiskilwa Replacement of four bridges $1,112,852





To date, a total of 74 projects and over $105 million in investments have been awarded through four programs under DCEO's infrastructure portion of Rebuild Illinois, including: Fast Track Public Infrastructure, Public Infrastructure, Regional Economic Development and Shovel Ready Sites. All applications were reviewed on a competitive basis.

Priority areas during the application process included job creation, critical infrastructure needs, locations in underserved areas, and project impact.

Check DCEO's website and follow us on social media @IllinoisDCEO for updates on future Rebuild Illinois programs.



