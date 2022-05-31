Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,038 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Pax­ton Calls Atten­tion to Reim­burse­ments Avail­able Under the ​“Crime Vic­tims’ Com­pen­sa­tion Pro­gram” for Vic­tims of Uvalde Tragedy

In the wake of last week’s horrific Uvalde tragedy, Attorney General Paxton today called attention to certain benefits available under his Crime Victims’ Compensation (CVC) Program, a public fund used to reimburse victims, their families, and providers for qualifying medical expenses and financial loss following an episode of violent crime. These state and federal dollars, which are managed by the Office of the Attorney General, may be used to reimburse certain out-of-pocket medical expenses, counseling services, lost wages, funeral expenses, and other crime-related expenses. 

Attorney General Paxton and senior members of his staff were in Uvalde immediately after tragedy struck, making known to victims’ families their eligibility under the CVC Program. So far, the Office of the Attorney General has received over 100 applications for the Program. Victims must first apply to the Program. Then, once approved, they may submit any relevant paperwork seeking reimbursement. Funds are reimbursed on a case-by-case basis and only to approved program participants, not by lump-sum payments up front. 

Attorney General Paxton’s CVC Program team is working around the clock to ensure all qualifying applications are expeditiously reviewed, approved if allowed under Texas law, and reimbursed. 

“My heart breaks for the families and community in Uvalde. Words can hardly do justice—let alone money,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Still, these tragedies can be expensive for everyone involved, and my office stands ready to assist them through our Crime Victims’ Compensation Program. I encourage all victims, their families, and providers to apply for this program to help ease the burden they’re carrying.” 

Victims can learn more about the CVC Program, apply for reimbursement, at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims. 

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Pax­ton Calls Atten­tion to Reim­burse­ments Avail­able Under the ​“Crime Vic­tims’ Com­pen­sa­tion Pro­gram” for Vic­tims of Uvalde Tragedy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.