Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a United Nations Cybercrime Convention Second Negotiating Session in Vienna, Austria

The second negotiating session of the Ad Hoc Committee (AHC) to elaborate a UN cybercrime convention convenes in Vienna, Austria, from May 30 to June 10. This session will discuss the many Member State proposals for the chapters on criminalization, general provisions, and procedural measures and law enforcement, all of which are available on the AHC website. Ambassador (ret.) Deborah McCarthy will serve as the U.S. Representative and the U.S. lead negotiator during the negotiations. The United States will continue to press for its priority cybercrime policy and legal objectives during these negotiations, including advancing efforts towards a fair, practical criminal justice instrument that respects rights and provides a modern electronic evidence framework built on consensus and informed by experts.

For further information, please e-mail INL-PAPD@state.gov or follow INL on Twitter at @StateINL.