Road Closure for North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an upcoming road closure June 13 through 27, 2022 on

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an upcoming road closure June 13 through 27, 2022 on North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County as part of the Apollo Group Bridges project.

North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of North 11th Street (State Route 2052). This will affect the area between the intersection of North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) and the intersection of Dime Road (State Route 2066) in North Vandergrift and State Route 66 and 1st Street (State Route 56) intersection in Apollo.

Access on North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) will remain open to A.J. Tire on the Apollo side and Teri's Styling Salon on the Vandergrift side. North 11th Street (State Route 2052) will remain closed to through traffic from Terrance Avenue to North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) until July 7,2022.

To detour motorists should use North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) through Vandergrift to Leechburg and State Route 356 to State Route 66.

This project consists of replacing the existing structure carrying North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) over Sugar Hollow Run in Apollo Borough.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic in this area.

Plum Contracting of Greensburg, PA is the contractor for the Apollo Group Bridges project. There is an anticipated completion date of December 2023 for this $4.9 million dollar project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

