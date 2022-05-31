Trial Attorney Ari S. Friedman Joins Baum Hedlund’s Legal Team
Baum Hedlund welcomes trial attorney and shareholder Ari S. Friedman, who focuses on commercial transportation accidents and mass disaster litigation.
We are thrilled to have Ari join our firm and bring his skills to our trial team. We laud his passion and enthusiasm to represent the underdog and...bring justice to our clients."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national award-winning law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is pleased to announce the addition of trial attorney Ari Friedman to its Los Angeles office. Ari comes to us with over a decade of experience litigating complex and multi-district litigation, product liability, wildfire litigation, and personal injury and wrongful death cases stemming from commercial transportation accidents.
— Ronald L. M. Goldman, Senior Shareholder and Vice President
Ari has a particular passion for representing victims of toxic exposure and his case results demonstrate his commitment to pursuing justice and maximum compensation for those harmed by corporate wrongdoing. At Baum Hedlund, he joins a group of trial lawyers dedicated to vindicating victims’ rights and holding negligent corporations accountable for their misdeeds.
He will focus on the following practice areas:
Aviation Accidents
Aviation Product Liability
Helicopter Crash Litigation
California Wildfires
Catastrophic Injury
Spinal Cord Injuries
Traumatic Brain Injury
Complex and Multi-District Litigation
Mass Disaster Litigation
Personal Injury Law
Product Liability Law
Truck Accidents
Wrongful Death Law
Over the past decade, Ari has worked at several prestigious law firms where he earned a multitude of high-value verdicts and settlements for clients. Ari’s proven track record of success across multiple practice areas includes the following case results as lead counsel:
• $5.7 million verdict on behalf of a man in his 60s who suffered severe, life-altering injuries in a car accident.
• $2 million verdict in a complex case for a man exposed to a manufacturer’s asbestos.
• $765,000 verdict in a premises liability case on behalf of a young child who fell out of a hotel window.
• $715k verdict for a retired Navy veteran and ironworker exposed to asbestos.
Ari takes great pride in building and preparing each case for trial to give his clients the best chance for a successful outcome. Giving each case a strong foundation has given his clients leverage in high-stakes settlement negotiations. In addition to his substantial jury verdicts, Attorney Friedman has secured a multitude of seven-figure settlements across several areas of practice.
Recognizing that people often come to him during times of great uncertainty, Ari goes the extra mile to carefully explain the legal complexities of every case to make sure his clients feel comfortable and confident in his ability to earn justice on their behalf. As someone who has always rooted for the underdog, he relishes the opportunity to stand up for and give a voice to people who might otherwise be ignored or overlooked.
Attorney Ari Friedman is a proud member of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, the Consumer Attorneys Association of California, and the American Association for Justice. He is recognized in Southern California Super Lawyers® Rising Stars, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
“We are thrilled to have Ari join our firm and bring his skills to our trial team. We laud his passion and enthusiasm to represent the underdog and look forward to his collaboration and success in bringing justice to our clients,” says Ronald L. M. Goldman, senior shareholder and vice president of Baum Hedlund.
About Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman
Baum Hedlund is recognized as a preeminent plaintiff firm that handles high-stakes litigation against global and national companies that have caused serious harm. The firm is one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ civil trial law firms based in Los Angeles. Baum Hedlund has won some of the largest personal injury and wrongful death verdicts and settlements in recent history, including a $2 billion Roundup cancer verdict against Monsanto. Law360 has recognized Baum Hedlund on more than one occasion and honored them in 2021 with California Powerhouse and in 2020 with Product Liability Practice Group of the Year. ALM and The National Law Journal have twice awarded them with Elite Trial Lawyers Trial Team of the Year and inducted them into the Verdicts Hall of Fame. In total, the firm has won more than $4 billion for its clients.*
For more information about Attorney Ari Friedman, please read his bio.
*Our past performance, verdicts and settlements do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of future cases.
