Sherief Abu-Moustafa Dedicates His Life to Helping Those With Substance Abuse Disorders Achieve Recovery

Sherief Abu Moustafa, Founder and CEO of Sunlight Recovery Center Sunlight Recovery, a detox and substance abuse care center

Sunlight Recovery, a residential substance abuse treatment center, is an outgrowth of Sherief Abu-Moustafa‘s commitment to serving the South Florida community.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherief Abu-Moustafa has spent much of his life helping people with drug or alcohol problems achieve successful, long-term sobriety. Nearly 20 years ago Moustafa started the Florida House Experience, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, and sober living community now known as FHE Health.

Decades later, Sherief Moustafa has dedicated himself to being part of the solution by understanding and applying the latest research to treat substance use disorders.

With the renowned results of the healthcare institution, Moustafa’s vision expanded beyond his original model and transformed into an innovative treatment campus now known as FHE health.

The nationally recognized treatment center for mental and behavioral health specializes in addictive disorders and other behavioral health diagnoses such as mood disorders, depression, anxiety, and trauma-induced disorders. The healing institution shares its core values with its sister centers like FHE Health Restore and Sunlight Recovery which provide affordable detox and mental treatments.

Sunlight Recovery Center educates its patients and their family members about addiction. Their programs and resources provide insight into addiction, and more importantly into how to have a successful recovery. Sunlight Recovery Center provides treatments to patients dealing with addictions for:

- Amphetamine

- Opioid

- Heroin

- Alcohol Abuse

The exceptional team at Sunlight Recovery is comprised of highly experienced and licensed clinical and medical professionals skilled in all areas of drug and alcohol recovery.

The Sunlight staff is able to help patients through detox and residential substance abuse treatments that are best suited for their individual needs and goals. Choosing a program is one of the most important decisions patients make going into their initial recovery. The recovery treatment programs incorporate every level of care through the different phases of recovery.

Programs consist of:

- Medical Detox

- Residential treatment

- Individual therapy

- Group therapy

- Outpatient care

- Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Sunlight Recovery Center’s ability to teach patients and their family members how to have healthy relationships and support the patient, and an environment that will lead to a more fulfilling life for all involved.

More About Sherief Moustafa

Sherief Abu-Moustafa is a respected expert and visionary in his field. As the Founder and CEO of multiple healthcare facilities, Sherief specializes in the operation, design, and function of his rehab treatment centers. Moustafa is described by colleagues as a fearless leader and inspiration to many of his business partners and clients.

After 25 years, Mr. Moustafa continues to prove his dedication to helping the community through healthcare and education.